CCT Brings the EEASY Lid to PLMA’s Private Label Trade Show and New Product Expo

DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT), developer of the EEASY Lid, the first jar lid innovation in over 75 years, today announces it will bring its lug version of the EEASY Lid to PLMA’s annual Private Label Trade Show in Chicago on November 13-15.

The patented EEASY Lid allows consumers to vent a jar by simply pressing a button on the lid – just push, twist and open. Research shows the EEASY Lid makes opening stubborn jar lids up to 50% easier, benefiting those who are dealing with arthritis, tendonitis, carpal tunnel syndrome, recovering from a surgical procedure or just growing older.

The EEASY Lid recently hit shelves in Pennsylvania-based supermarket chain Boyer’s Food Markets. Boyer’s incorporated the aluminum lug version of the EEASY Lid on its new in-house private label pasta sauce line across all 19 of its stores. CCT is currently in talks with major grocers, brands and manufacturers across the globe, looking to expand EEASY Lid availability in 2023.

The EEASY Lid will be displayed at PLMA’s New Product Expo, which features the latest innovations in packaging, fresh, frozen and refrigerated foods, dry grocery, beverages, cosmetics, health and beauty, household and kitchen, auto aftercare, garden and housewares and DIY products.

“Attending tradeshows like PLMA allows us to connect face-to-face with companies looking to meet consumer needs and embed accessibility into their packaging,” said Brandon Bach, CCT president. “We spent eight years of R&D to create the EEASY Lid with inclusivity in mind. Expanding EEASY Lid awareness helps us reach 49% of the population that struggles regularly to open a vacuum sealed jar.”

CCT produces the EEASY Lid at its 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. CCT has the capability to produce roughly 800 aluminum lug EEASY Lids per minute – more than 250 million annually.

CCT’s booth at PLMA is located in North Hall, booth F1148.



For more information on the EEASY Lid, please visit eeasylid.com .

EEASY Lid samples and demo products are available by request. Click here to download photos of the EEASY Lid aluminum lug.

EEASY Lids and demo products are available by request.

About Consumer Convenience Technologies

Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) is the maker of the EEASYTM Lid, the first major jar lid innovation in over 75 years. The company’s software designed patented technology makes opening a vacuum-sealed jar much easier, with just the push of a button. The EEASY Lid opens up the market to 49% of people who do not have the physical ability or who struggle to open a vacuum-sealed jar. Available in both lug and CT versions, the EEASY Lid is the world’s first aluminum lug jar lid – more sustainable and durable than traditional steel lids. CCT is partnered with Germany-based Trade Consult – a sales and marketing firm focusing on the grocery industry and food manufacturers – to coordinate overall execution of the EEASY Lid into the European marketplace. The EEASY Lid is manufactured at the company's 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio.

