MOTI won 3 Muse Design Awards for its high-quality product and superior design.

Hong Kong, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, MOTI products surpassed 8,000 high-quality entries from around the world for their superior design and advanced product concepts. Among them, three products of MOTI won the MUSE Design Awards. MOTI breaks all the boundaries of vapes, provides highly featured vapes products designs and creates various styles as well. The brand covers all aspects of vapes from parts and always explores the unlimited potential outcomes for the individuals and intends to provide more creative and innovative products to vapes everywhere. MOTI always trying to fulfill customer’s desires and provide great flavor and well-designed products.







MOTI X MINI

The MUSE Design Awards won by the MOTI products is the leading international awards competition created by the International Awards Association (IAA). The awards aim to promote excellence across design industries by providing professionals and brands with a platform to compete on the world stage. It is known for its strict judging system and high-quality standards, with a jury of 37 members. MOTI's MOTI X Mini, MOTI Play, and the MOTI Beaker 5000 have won prestigious awards among thousands of other entries in this category from around the world.

The jury spoke highly of MOTI's products for achieving scientific beauty through product innovation. “This is for the first time that the industry ideal of “vape product is not only a nicotine harm reduction product but also a piece of art” has been fulfilled. MOTI has given technology an artistic touch with innovative breakthroughs, especially with its MOTI X Mini.” they added.

Having previously won the Best Closed Pod System Award at the 2022 World Vape Show, the MOTI X Mini has again won the MUSE Silver Award.

This awarded POD MOD vape has launched globally this year. MOTI X Mini designs to maximize the comfort of the user's handgrip, the capsule design is compact and portable in small size with a sense of technology. The MOTI X Mini Pod is designed for a cloud-focused and sub-ohm experience, which is suitable for DTL vapers and changeable pod vape users, thanks to its self-adaptive wattage, intelligently regulates power according to the coil used, this can help to extend the coil life.

The MOTI X Mini has a slim body yet mighty power with a large-capacity battery of 1150 mAh and output power of up to 30W. Its ultra-long battery life saves worry and effort about frequent charging, enabling users to enjoy a hearty experience at any time.

Play in a digital way - the MOTI Play

MOTI PLAY is an innovative vape with a massive cloud. 900mAh large-capacity battery ensures its long service life. Its ultra-thin honeycomb mesh coil restores a strong flavor, and the stepless adjustable airflow tailors the power and smoke volume as needed. Zinc alloy with a fine matte surface holds anti-wear and scratch-resistant features in eco-friendly and durable ways. It boasts powerful functions of high quality in its light and thin, many convenient to use. The remaining power, the vaping times, and the output power at any time for real-time data check with its screen design.

Another innovation related to this MOTI Play is that the vapor can be drawn to activate the vaping, while on the other side of this product, there is a Fire Button to start vaping as the user wishes. And the mouthpiece is changeable just plug and play, making it the most convenient feature for the vaper.

MOTI Beaker 5000 is a disposable vape product, a creature of inspiration.

The appearance of the product is inspired by the flask in the laboratory. With the technical sense of the laboratory utensil and its elegant and soft curve, the whole body with the simple and smooth lines is round without edges and corners, ensuring large capacity while improving the comfort and safety of use, meeting the requirements of minimalist design. The main body is made of integrated plastic material, which makes it light and beautiful, portable and comfortable, bringing users a pleasant, and cool experience.

The product uses an integrated closed design. Besides the necessary charging interface, there are no other exposed functional parts with no need to be disassembled and assembled for the safety and reliability of the product. The breakthrough of its handle-type body better fits the palm shape and is comfortable and easy to hold. The imitation lip-shaped mouthpiece with its carefully adjusted curved surface also makes the pods perfectly fit the lip curve at the mouth, ensuring a comfortable vaping experience.

About MOTI

MOTI is an e-cigarette brand founded in 2018 and the team was established in 2013 with a vision to help people quit smoking. The MOTI team has been active in this industry for years and has developed many innovative vape products. At the forefront of this track is MOTI, one of the very first e-cigarette brands that explored the practice of e-cigarette export. MOTI has the most mature e-cigarette product line, including disposable e-cigarettes, rechargeable disposables, as well as POD MOD systems, and personal high-end e-cigarettes. MOTI focuses on product development, and improvement based on user experience to continuously provide products that are innovative and user-friendly.

