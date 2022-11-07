New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aluminium and Film Capacitor Market – Analysis By Capacitor Type, Energy, Industry Verticals, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360972/?utm_source=GNW

The demand for aluminium electrolytic capacitors will witness a rise during the forecast period owing to an increase in the demand for consumer electronics worldwide. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of electronics in the automotive industry and the budding automation in manufacturing industries will further propel the market in the coming years.



Due to its ability to maintain capacitance values for longer periods of time, film capacitors are being used in production at an increasing rate throughout the world. These capacitors are renowned for having a low failure rate and a longer shelf life. Numerous businesses have been introducing fresh, cutting-edge items into the market in response to the increasing demand, which is further projected to support market expansion.



The Aluminium and film capacitor market is largely driven by the surging demand for quality capacitors, in the electronic, telecommunication, and automotive industries. Also, the deepening trend of miniaturization in the electronic devices sector and shifting end-user inclination from ceramic capacitors is estimated to bolster the demand for both types of capacitors in the coming years.



• The report presents the analysis of the Global Aluminium and Film Capacitor Market for the historical period of 2018-2021 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.



• The report analyses the Global Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market by Value (USD Billion).



• The report analyses the Global Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market By Capacitor Type (Aluminium Capacitor, Film Capacitor).



• The report analyses the Global Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market By Energy (Renewable, Non-Renewable).



• The report analyses the Global Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market By Industry Verticals (Automotive, Energy & Power, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Others).



• The Global Global Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA).



• The Global Global Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the leading company shares. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Capacitor Type, By Energy, By Industry Verticals.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, and recent developments. The companies analysed in the report include Nichicon, TDK Corporation, KEMET, Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation, Rubycon Corporation, Nantong Jianghai capacitor Co., Ltd, Aihua Group, Xiamen Faratronic Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Lelon Electronics Corp.



