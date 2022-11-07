New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Architectural Coating Market (2022 Edition) – Analysis By Type, Technology, End-Use, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360973/?utm_source=GNW

Also, the economic growth in developing countries, increasing investment in infrastructure, stringent environmental regulations, growing purchasing power, and the rising demand for green and environmentally friendly coatings are also leading to the growth of the market.



Based on the Type segment, the acrylic segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Architectural Coating market in the year 2028. The growing demand for acrylic protective coatings in the building & construction industry is the prime factor driving the global market growth. Acrylic coatings possess excellent durability, are highly resistant to water and UV rays, are stable under extremely cold temperatures, easy to apply, and are cost-effective compared to other materials. The key feature of acrylic polymers is that they can be developed to be both tough and flexible at the same time.



APAC region is estimated to hold the maximum share in the global Architectural Coating market followed by Europe and the Americas. Capturing the largest market share, Asia Pacific is predicted to increase significantly and is expected to remain the largest consumer for the next few years due to the growing residential construction in the countries like India and China.



Additionally, growing demand for elastomeric coating in concrete construction, provision of tough layers with improved performance, green environmental rules, and high adoption from end-use are some additional factors expected to drive the growth of the global architectural coatings market. Also, increasing usage of architectural coating in residential and commercial sectors are major end-use responsible for the growth of the global architectural coatings market. Hence, increasing expansions and new product development are anticipated to result in robust growth of the global architectural coating market in the next coming years.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the Architectural Coating market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.



• The report analyses the Architectural Coating Market by Value (USD Billion).



• The report analyses the Architectural Coating Market by Volume (billion Gallons).



• The report analyses the Architectural Coating Market by Type (Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyester, Others).



• The report analyses the Architectural Coating Market by Technology - (Water-Borne, Solvent Borne).



• The report analyses the Architectural Coating Market by End Use - (Residential & Commercial).



• The Global Architectural Coating Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, Australia).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Location and Product.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include PPG Industries, AkzoNobel, BASF SE, Sherwin-Williams, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paints, RPM International Inc., Asian Paints, Kansai Paint, and Jotun.



Key Target Audience



• Architectural Coating Companies



• Paints and Coating Industry



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360973/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________