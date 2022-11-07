New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microfiltration and Ultrafiltration Market (2022 Edition) – Trends and Forecast Analysis Till 2028 (By Filter Type, Material Type, End Use Industry, By Region, By Country)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360976/?utm_source=GNW

The primary factors propelling the market expansion are the increased use of filtering technology in the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and food and beverage industries as well as the rising demand for filters with higher levels of efficiency.



Increasing public and private investment in the infrastructure sector is promoting the use of high-grade Microfiltration and Ultrafiltration. Also, increasing sales of Microfiltration and Ultrafiltration products in developing countries is pushing the market growth.



Americas region is estimated to hold the maximum share in the global Microfiltration and Ultrafiltration market followed by Europe and APAC. Demand for Microfiltration and Ultrafiltration is rising attributed to their ability to eliminate any type of dirt, organic material and microorganisms from drinking water.



Increasing application of Microfiltration and Ultrafiltration across several industries such as oil and gas, chemical, power generation, construction and others drives the demand for Micro and Ultrafilters. Also, the rising population is resulting in rapid urbanization and industrialization, resulting In high demand for water and wastewater treatments.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of Microfiltration and Ultrafiltration market for the historical period of 2018-2021 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.



• The report analyses the Microfiltration and Ultrafiltration Market by value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Microfiltration and Ultrafiltration Market by Filter Type (Micro, Ultra).



• The report analyses the Microfiltration and Ultrafiltration Market by Material Type (Polymeric, Ceramic).



• The report analyses the Microfiltration and Ultrafiltration Market by End Use Industry (Water & Waste Water Treatment, Food and Beverage Processing, Industrial Treatment, Others).



• The Global Microfiltration and Ultrafiltration Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, China, Japan, India).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Location and by Product.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Pentair PLC, Dupont De Nemours Inc., Synder Filtration, Suez, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., Koch Separation Solutions, Toray, Xylem Inc., Merck KGaA, 3M.



Key Target Audience



• Microfiltration and Ultrafiltration Companies



• Water Treatment Companies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

