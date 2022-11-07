The Global Learning Management System Market is expected to grow by $ 44978.02 million during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.85% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Learning Management System Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02234329/?utm_source=GNW

85% during the forecast period. Our report on the learning management system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of NGDLE in the academic sector, which facilitates centralized learning, and upgrades in learning processes.



The learning management system market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Academic

• Corporate



By Deployment

• On-premise

• On-cloud



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing popularity of cloud-based LMS as one of the prime reasons driving the learning management system market growth during the next few years. Also, the enhancement of the learning process in academic and corporate sectors and increased emphasis on personalized learning will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the learning management system market covers the following areas:

• Learning management system market sizing

• Learning management system market forecast

• Learning management system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading learning management system market vendors that include Adrenalin eSystems Ltd., Blackboard Inc., Classe365, Clearlake Capital Group L.P., D2L Corp., Degreed Inc., Docebo Inc., Epignosis, GENTLAB S.R.L, Instructure Holdings Inc., Loop Online Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, PowerSchool Holdings Inc., SAP SE, Skillsoft Corp., Tovuti Inc., Violet InfoSystems Pvt. Ltd, Workday Inc., and Xperiencify LLC. Also, the learning management system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all upcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

