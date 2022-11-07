Exfil Towing and Transport Offers Towing Services for Greater North Augusta SC Area

Edgefield, South Carolina, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Exfil Towing and Transport, a company based in North Augusta, SC, has announced that they are offering towing and transport services for the city of North Augusta and the town of Edgefield, SC, as well as surrounding locations in the greater Augusta, GA, area. Their services include: vehicle towing, auto transport, heavy equipment and industrial machinery hauling, and disabled equipment hauling. Their equipment inventory consists of heavy duty rollbacks with 20k main deck capacity; 10K and 20K winches; 28ft deck lengths; heavy duty wheel lifts; and pintle and ball mount trailer hookups, allowing Exfil to provide cost-efficient and dependable towing, hauling and transport services across the area.

A spokesperson for Exfil Towing and Transport says, “The rising costs of running a business is something we understand. We help you avoid the high costs associated with owning and operating trucks capable of hauling heavy equipment that you may or may not move frequently. Consider reaching out to us to discuss how we can assist you and your business. We offer scheduled moves as well as immediate equipment moves. Our heavy duty rollbacks have the capacity of 20k lbs. on the main deck. Our decks are 28ft long with 10k and 20k winches. Our single truck design allows us to get in and out of neighborhoods easily for residential jobs. It also allows us a more cost effective solution for transporting equipment, and we are happy to pass the savings on to our customers.”

Their towing service is for cars and other vehicles that have suffered a breakdown while on the road. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Rates are listed on their website, with towing services available for light duty autos and pickup trucks, medium duty dually and similar pickups, and medium duty single axle commercial vehicles. We realize car trouble is inconvenient and often stressful, so our customers can rest assured that their vehicle will be taken care of by professionals to avoid any additional damage while it is being transported.

Exfil Towing and Transport also provides auto transport services. They regularly transport cars and other vehicles to some of the region's largest auto auctions. With their return trips from the upstate every week, they can provide competitive rates for clients’ transport needs. They can also provide dealer to dealer transport services, along with scheduled transport for individual vehicles. They are also ready to serve requests for last minute moves.

The quality of their services is highlighed by the multiple positive reviews written by customers. For instance, Daniel gave them a five star rating on Google's review platform, saying, “All around very professional. They will take care of all your towing needs. This company will always be the first on my call list to get my vehicles towed! Great Prices! My whole family will be using this company! Call Exfil Towing and Transport.”

Exfil Towing and Transport is an experienced towing and hauling company that offers reliable and affordable towing and transport services across the central Savannah River region in South Carolina and Georgia. Services provided by Exfil include light and medium duty towing and heavy equipment hauling, as well as auto transport, including disabled equipment loading and recovery. They offer both scheduled and emergency local and medium distance hauling services. They are open 24 hours a day and every day of the week. They have assured that the Exfil team is dedicated end experienced, and their services are considently proven to be reliable by customers. The spokesperson says, “Give us a call and see why we should be your local choice for towing service in North Augusta, Edgefield and the greater CSRA. Our goal is always to give our clients a positive, professional towing and hauling experience.”

Those who are in need of towing and transport services in North Augusta and surrounding areas can check out the Exfil Towing and Transport website or contact them by phone or via email.

