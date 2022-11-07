The Global Submersible Pump Market is expected to grow by $5.05 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.63% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Submersible Pump Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03200297/?utm_source=GNW

63% during the forecast period. Our report on the submersible pump market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid growth in the construction sector, increased demand in wastewater treatment, and growth in shale oil production.



The submersible pump market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Bore well

• Open well



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing adoption of iot in the oil and gas industry as one of the prime reasons driving the submersible pump market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of renewable energy-powered submersible pumps and use in artificial lifting solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the submersible pump market covers the following areas:

• Submersible pump market sizing

• Submersible pump market forecast

• Submersible pump market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading submersible pump market vendors that include Atlas Copco AB, Ebara Corp., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Grundfos Holding AS, Halliburton Co., Hitachi Ltd., HOMA Pumpenfabrik GmbH, ITOCHU Corp., ITT Inc., Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., KSB SE and Co. KGaA, Ruhrpumpen Group, Schlumberger Ltd., Sulzer Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, VIRA PUMPS, Wilo SE, Xylem Inc., and Zoeller Co. Also, the submersible pump market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

