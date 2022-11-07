SVN® Expands Presence In Central Florida with the Addition of SVN | McDonald & Company

Boston, MA, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, expands its footprint in Central Florida with the addition of its newest franchise office, SVN | McDonald & Company. Led by Managing Director Bartow McDonald IV, SVN | McDonald & Company specializes in CRE assets in Central Florida, including Marion, Lake, Alachua, and Sumter counties.

McDonald brings over 16 years of experience in high level commercial real estate consulting for clients, both national and local, including selling and leasing office, industrial, warehouse, vacant land, horse farms, shopping centers and apartment properties. Prior to joining SVN, McDonald served as the Vice President of Acquisitions and Development for Cope Properties, Inc. in Ocala, Florida where he was responsible for the acquisition, entitlement, and marketing of portfolio and client properties.

McDonald was initially drawn to SVN because of its collaborative approach, strong national network, and culture of generosity.

“SVN’s 35-year history of sharing commissions aligns with our firm’s core values of collaboration and transparency,” stated McDonald. “SVN’s culture is unmatched, and we look forward to continuing to advise clients who own CRE in this very dynamic and growing part of Florida under the SVN name.”

By leveraging SVN’s global platform, vast technological tools, and strong brand reputation as one of the most powerful brokerage firms in the United States, SVN | McDonald & Company is eager to expand their services in the Central Florida region.

For more information, visit www.svnmcdonald.com.

About SVN | McDonald & Company

www.svnmcdonald.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/bartowmcdonald/





About SVN®

The SVN organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN brand is comprised of over 2,000 advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchising-opportunities/.

LinkedIn: SVN® International Corp.

Instagram: @svninternationalcorp

Twitter: @SVNic

Facebook: @SVNIC

Attachment