The Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market is expected to grow by $54.36 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 37.4% during the forecast period

4% during the forecast period. Our report on the residential solar energy storage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the reduction in PV and energy storage system costs, increasing self-consumption and availability of incentives, and rising energy costs.



The residential solar energy storage market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Li-ion batteries

• Lead acid batteries



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies residential energy storage as virtual power plants as one of the prime reasons driving the residential solar energy storage market growth during the next few years. Also, the market attracting new vendors and increased green construction spending and zero-energy homes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the residential solar energy storage market covers the following areas:

• Residential solar energy storage market sizing

• Residential solar energy storage market forecast

• Residential solar energy storage market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading residential solar energy storage market vendors that include ABB Ltd., ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Adara Power, E.ON UK Plc, E3 DC, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Enphase Energy Inc., Infinity Energy Systems plc, LG Electronics Inc., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Shell plc, SOLARWATT GmbH, Sony Group Corp., Tesla Inc., The BYD Motors Inc., TotalEnergies SE, Trojan Battery Co. LLC, and Wanxiang New Energy LLC. Also, the residential solar energy storage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all future growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

