Newcastle Systems Improves on Its Most Popular Mobile Powered Cart

Haverhill, MA , Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newcastle Systems, Inc., a pioneer in the mobile powered industrial cart industry, has taken its most popular workstation and made it even better. The redesigned NB Series Mobile Powered Cart boasts a sleeker design, weighs less and has a sturdier support mast resulting in improved stability and ease of movement whether in the warehouse, production or retail floor.

The NB Series is the workhorse in the Newcastle fleet making up about 50% of their total sales. It is so popular because it combines a rugged design that keeps carts operating on the floor for years. It offers mobility and flexible configurations that can transform any legacy process and create measurable efficiencies for supply chain operations. With the largest range of accessories, the NB Series can accommodate almost any profile of workstation including those with scales, testing equipment, large monitors and laser printers.

According to Christine Wheeler, Newcastle’s Vice President of Marketing, “While the NB Series is our most popular cart, we did not want to sit on our laurels. We wanted to develop something new and improved that would make it easier for front line workers in almost any environment. As always, customers get an ROI in about six months, then years of productivity benefits. We made this cart even easier to configure for a range of industries, as well as creating a cart that is lighter, sturdier and more mobile than ever.”

Other features of the NB Series include:

Integrated Power : Seamless rechargeable AC power and the ability to run up to 4 devices at once for 8 to 12 hours of normal use.

: Seamless rechargeable AC power and the ability to run up to 4 devices at once for 8 to 12 hours of normal use. Mobile : The compact footprint and 5" locking swivel casters make it easy to deploy in any area.

: The compact footprint and 5" locking swivel casters make it easy to deploy in any area. Adjustable : The slotted upright system allows for the shelves and accessories to be quickly adjusted in seconds to suit each operator's needs.

: The slotted upright system allows for the shelves and accessories to be quickly adjusted in seconds to suit each operator's needs. Modular : A large selection of optional accessories are available and can be integrated in seconds to create a highly versatile workstation configured to suit any application including up to three shelves.

: A large selection of optional accessories are available and can be integrated in seconds to create a highly versatile workstation configured to suit any application including up to three shelves. Vast Battery Choices: Available with lightweight swappable or fixed lithium, or SLA battery options.

About Newcastle Systems, Inc.

In 2005, Newcastle Systems, Inc. was the first U.S. company to introduce mobile powered industrial carts to support supply chain applications, bringing leading-edge efficiencies to the market. The company has continuously pioneered new technology developing the first swappable lithium battery system for industrial applications in 2016, as well as the most ergonomic mobile carts available. A privately-owned, Massachusetts-based company, it serves some of the largest retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in the world to help to increase supply chain efficiency by consistently doubling employee productivity while reducing costly labeling errors by over 92%.

For more information: www.newcastlesys.com or email sales@newcastlesys.com.

