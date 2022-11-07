Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Size to Surpass USD 175.16 Billion by 2027 at 12.2% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Information By Type, Component, deployment And Region - Forecast till 2027", the market is touted to exhibit a healthy 12.2% CAGR over the assessment period (2020-2027) and reach a market valuation of USD 175.16 Billion by 2027.

Market Synopsis

The ability to deliver an effective and precise billing process in the healthcare industry is one-way healthcare revenue cycle management promotes operating a successful medical practice. By connecting with electronic medical records and billing systems, healthcare revenue cycle management reduces the time between delivering a service and collecting payment. Healthcare organizations use a coding system and consolidated billing to support clinical workflow, compliance, and payment. Big data analytics advancements are anticipated to stimulate market expansion over the anticipated period because they can enhance the healthcare revenue cycle organization. It is a platform with the ability to manage huge databases effectively. Utilizing such software allows healthcare practitioners to store enormous amounts of data while minimizing operational costs.

Software for big data analytics encourages effective data processing and analysis, which speeds up decision-making. Patient service delivery is facilitated by using healthcare revenue cycle management and big data analytics technology, which enhance patient outcomes and experience. Massive amounts of medical data, including those from extensive imaging tests and genomic testing, may be handled by big data analytics technologies, which is advantageous for developing the sector.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size In 2027 USD 175.16 Billion CAGR 12.2% Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Component, Deployment and End-user Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Availability of Advanced Technological Innovations Rising use of various standalone digital databases and applications

Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Competitive Landscape:

The prominent companies in the healthcare revenue cycle management market are:

General Electric Company (U.S.)

Epic Systems (U.S.)

Allscripts (U.S.)

Cerner Corporation (U.S.)

McKesson Corporation (U.S.)

Quest Diagnostics (U.S.)

Siemens Healthcare (Germany)

Market Dynamics:



Market Drivers:

Spending on healthcare has increased, and this trend is anticipated to continue even during the forecast period. The market for contemporary healthcare services is growing due to increased medical expenditures, insured population, and demand for advanced medical care. The primary drivers of the expansion of the global healthcare revenue cycle management market are declining reimbursements in the healthcare industry, regulatory requirements for the use of EHR EMR, government initiatives to promote the implementation of healthcare revenue cycle management product lines, loss of revenue due to billing errors, and workflow changes in healthcare organizations. Technical advancements in HRCM applications have had a significant impact on the growth of the sector over the course of the forecast timeframe.

The recently created programs are quite successful and seek improved patient care. The hospital or care facility then sends the care summary and ICD and CPT codes to the patient's health insurance company to ascertain what care will be covered by the insurer and what amount will be charged to the patient. Charge capture, third-party follow-up, preregistration, registration, claim filing, coding, patient collections, remittance processing, and usage review are all included in the revenue cycle. The process of submitting claims is much less prone to human error thanks to healthcare revenue cycle management. Data specialists in the healthcare industry can use healthcare management software to automatically check for faults and issue alerts.

Market Restraints:

The shortage of trained professionals to oversee healthcare revenue cycle management systems impacts the industry's growth to some extent. Due to the lack of qualified practitioners, this feature would considerably impact developing economies. It would briefly impact the sector's expansion before fading as the healthcare system in undeveloped nations changed.

COVID 19 Analysis

It has been noted that COVID-19 has considerably impacted the HRCM sector. Due to a decline in hospital outpatient elective care, the government's measures, such as lockdowns and travel restrictions, were difficult for the healthcare sector. The overall market was hurt by the unpredictability of claim volume and rising care costs that led to falling income. During the COVID-19 era, the hospital and healthcare sector is seen an increase in investment in cutting-edge medical technologies to keep the payment of patient records. Hospitals have trouble managing patient data due to a rise in patients with the COVID-19 virus.

A hospital can assess a patient's claim eligibility with the aid of healthcare revenue cycle management software, which shortens the time the facility is open during a pandemic. Due to a rise in demand for improved patient management and healthcare solutions globally during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an increase in the need for healthcare revenue cycle management software.

Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market includes hospitals and ambulatory services.

By type, the market includes integrated software and standalone software.

By deployment, the market includes on-premise and cloud/web-based.

By component, the market includes software and services.

Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Insights

The Americas are responsible for generating the largest earnings because of their tendency to rely extensively on cutting-edge technologies. A comprehensive RCM program installation that supports everyone is made possible by advanced architecture. Additionally, the business reaps huge revenues from the participation of numerous major firms and the anticipated high level of yearly healthcare spending. One of the key factors propelling the healthcare revenue cycle management market in North America is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the continent. The fact that Europe is in second place is due to greater government investment in research and development.

The influence of other factors, such as a well-developed healthcare system and large healthcare budget, is remarkably similar to that of the Americas. A rising elderly population in Europe contributes to its exponential expansion. The fastest development is anticipated to occur in the APAC region. The region's rising economies' healthcare systems are undergoing significant change, and several are becoming centers for medical tourism. This significantly impacts the global market for healthcare revenue cycle management.

