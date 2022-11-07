Affirmed Housing Celebrates Grand Opening of New, Affordable and Supportive Housing Development in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affirmed Housing, a leading provider of affordable housing throughout California, announces the grand opening of Windsor Pointe, a new, sustainable and inclusive supportive housing development located at 3618 Harding St. and 965 Oak Ave. in Carlsbad’s Barrio neighborhood. Windsor Pointe delivers a range of housing options and on-site supportive services to help vulnerable, unsheltered and at-risk veterans and their families and individuals experiencing severe mental illness live more stable lives. An onsite ceremony was held to commemorate the development’s grand opening and included special guests Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall and David Estrella, Director of Housing and Community Development Services for San Diego County.



“This new housing development will lift people out of homelessness and help veterans and families live well. Twenty-four of the homes here will be set aside for homeless individuals experiencing mental health challenges,” said Nick Macchione, Director of the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency. “Housing is health, and as the County’s Health and Human Services Agency, we could not build healthy communities without partnerships, and that’s what we have here today with the City of Carlsbad, Affirmed Housing, and so many other supportive partners.”

Windsor Pointe, a new construction, scattered-site development, is situated on two sites and comprised of two, three-story buildings that provide a total of 50 affordable homes, ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments, targeted toward veterans and their families. Available to those who earn 25-60 percent of the area median income (AMI), a portion of the new homes are set aside as No Place Like Home (NPLH) apartments providing Supportive Housing for San Diegans experiencing homelessness with severe mental illness. Both buildings feature parking garages on the first level, and each building contains a manager’s office, a community room and case manager offices. The project is designed to keep in context with the surrounding neighborhood, emphasizing earth-tone colors and detailed landscaping.

“Windsor Pointe exemplifies the City of Carlsbad and County of San Diego’s commitment to helping all of its citizens live their best lives. Supportive projects like this not only reduce homelessness but lessen use of costly public services, particularly emergency medical services and hospital care, which allows those funds to be applied elsewhere,” said Jimmy Silverwood, President of Affirmed Housing. “This development is a comprehensive approach to addressing some of the area’s most critical needs. We appreciate the collaboration and trust our partners have put into bringing this shared vision to fruition.”

Windsor Pointe was developed as a forward-looking solution for healthy living. In addition to housing, Windsor Pointe also brings specialized, on-site supportive care to help residents lead more stable lives. Residents have complimentary access to a range of classes and services that include adult education, health and wellness, computer proficiency and career building. Through a sustainability lens, Windsor Pointe is GreenPoint Rated. The development is enhanced with state-of-the-art energy- and water-saving systems that utilize best conservation practices and save on long-term operational costs. Each unit features energy efficient appliances and fixtures and the overall landscaping incorporates drought tolerant plants.

Affirmed Housing leveraged various funding and credit sources to develop Windsor Pointe, including the state-run No Place Like Home (NPLH) program, created in 2016 to provide up to $2 billion in bond proceeds for investment in the development of permanent supportive housing for individuals who are in need of mental health services and experiencing homelessness or at risk of being unsheltered. The state funds are issued by the County of San Diego. Additional funding partners for the approximately $31 million project include the City of Carlsbad, Bank of the West, Raymond James, as well as Federal and State tax credits administered through CTCAC.

