U.S to dominate the Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Industry, with a CAGR of 7.4% until 2032, Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market reached a valuation of US$ 22.92 Billion in 2023. Furthermore, across the 2022-2032 period of assessment, growth is expected to accelerate at a 7.5% CAGR, reaching US$ 47.23 Billion. Obesity-related problems include stroke, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain types of cancers, which are among the leading cause of premature preventable death. In addition, people suffering from obesity may also suffer from snoring issues and sleep apnea.

Rising awareness across developed nations related to the ill effects of snoring and huge benefits of treatments coupled with rising count of geriatric and obese population are the factors that are expected to boost the market growth. Growing cigarette consumption and alcohol intake along with technological developments in designing in Anti-Snoring devices are also likely to foster the market growth.



Download Sample Copy of This Report –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4322

The demand of antisnoring treatments across developing countries is expected to create growth opportunities in this market. Sales have spiked in the wake of surging incidences of sleep apnea in the past few years. Sleep apnea occurs in about 25% of men and nearly 10% of women, and can affect people of all age groups.

This incidence is especially acute amongst obese people, particularly those aged above 50. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, anti-snoring devices experienced significant uptake, with studies concluding that patients with obstructive sleep apnea are vulnerable to adverse post-infection outcomes- such as obesity, hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Increasing incidence of various sleep disorders will stimulate the global anti-snoring devices market revenue in coming years.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

According to Fact.MR, a CAGR of 3% was recorded for the Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery market from 2017-2022

In FY 2023, the Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery market reached a valuation of US$ 22.92 Billion

The market is likely to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 6.0% in 2023

By Device, the Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Segment is expected to dominate the market, documenting a 7.3% value CAGR

As per Fact.MR’s projections, the market for Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery in the US will likely expand at a 7.4% CAGR

The Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery market in China is expected to expand at an 7.3% CAGR

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4322

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for the Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery in various applications. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale players. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In December 2020, Signifier, a British start-up biotechnology company announced to launch its novel Anti-Snoring device in the US market. The company aimed to reach a target funding of US$ 100 Bn for the same.

In July 2020, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare inaugurated its 4th research and manufacturing facility at its Daniell Building in New Zealand. This expansion is expected to aid the company in continuing developing and delivering leading healthcare solutions associated with sleep disorders.

In April 2019, Zyppah received the US FDA approval to market its oral anti snoring device in the US. The company received an over-the counter device approval for marketing of the device.



Prominent Service Players

AccuMED Corp.

Apnea Sciences Corporation

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

GE Healthcare

ImThera Medical Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Philips Healthcare

ResMed Inc.

SoBnoMed

Tomed Dr. Toussaint GmbH

Whole You, Inc.



Key Segments Covered in the Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Industry Survey

Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery by Device : Mandibular Advancement Anti-Snoring Devices (MAD) Tongue Stabilizing Anti-Snoring Device (TSD) Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Anti-Snoring Devices Others (Nasal and Chin Strips, Straps, Rings, etc.)

Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery by Surgical Procedure : Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (UPPP) Snoring Surgery Tonsillectomy and Adenoidectomy Snoring Surgery Maxillo-Mandibular and Genloglossus Advancement Surgeries Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Snoring Surgery Pillar Procedure with Palatal Implants Snoring Surgery





Get Free Access of Complete Report –

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4322

Global Anti-snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

North America Anti-snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Germany Anti-snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

UK Anti-snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

France Anti-snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Spain Anti-snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Japan Anti-snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

China Anti-snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Malaysia Anti-snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Thailand Anti-snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Australia Anti-snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of device (Mandibular Advancement Anti-Snoring Devices (MAD), Tongue Stabilizing Anti-Snoring Device (TSD), Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Anti-Snoring Devices, and Others (Nasal and Chin Strips, Straps, Rings, etc.), by surgical procedure (Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (UPPP) Snoring Surgery, Tonsillectomy and Adenoidectomy Snoring Surgery, Maxillo-Mandibular and Genloglossus Advancement Surgeries, Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Snoring Surgery, and Pillar Procedure with Palatal Implants Snoring Surgery), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Anti-Snoring Treatment Market - According to the latest research by Fact.MR the anti-snoring treatment market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for anti-snoring treatment expects to witness steady recovery in the short-term, with an optimistic growth outlook in the longrun. The growing advancement for the snoring treatment devices industry will offer lucrative opportunities in near future.

Sleeping Aids Market - Expanding at a CAGR of 5.4%, the global sleeping aids market is predicted to increase from US$ 83.1 billion in 2022 to top a valuation of US$ 120 billion by 2030. Global sales of sleep apnea devices are expected to rise at a high CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2030 and will reach US$ 35.6 billion by 2030. This can be attributed to the growing awareness about sleep apnea disorder as well as the high efficiency and effectiveness of sleep apnea devices.

Anti-Snore Device Market - The rising prevalence of sleep deficiency is the key factor driving the growth of anti-snore devices market. The increasing incidences of the chronic health problems in newborn due to lack of sleep will also increase the growth of anti-snore device market. Increasing healthcare expenditure and focus on child care, leads to raising the global anti-snore device market. The growing awareness on ill effects of snoring, increased consumption of alcohol and tobacco, rising disposable income and development of advanced products

About Fact.MR



Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That’s why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.