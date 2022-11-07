DLC Earns Gold Badge on Chicago Tribune 2022 'Top Workplaces' List

CHICAGO, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLC, an Addison Group company and leading finance and accounting (F&A) consulting firm, wins a coveted gold badge on Chicago Tribune's 2022 "Top Workplaces" listing, an award based entirely on employee feedback captured with the workplace survey. DLC was nominated by its employees; their assessments reaffirm the sincerity of DLC's people-first policies as more than lip service.

Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces, in partnership with Energage, is considered one of the nation's most credible and reliable employer recognition programs because winners are determined by quantitative employee feedback. As of 2022, Top Workplaces has collected data from over 23 million surveys at over 70,000 organizations; the Energage benchmark is the most accurate benchmark available.

DLC, a collective of financial experts, offers professional services to organizations of all sizes, concentrating on financial project execution. DLC's focused offering and lean operating model allow their experts to deliver exceptional value, so that clients pay for results, not overhead, unlike many other F&A consulting firms that support a range of ancillary offerings like taxes and audits, all of which substantially increase company overhead and legal liability.

In 2020, a time when nearly all companies were feverishly trying to transition their workforces to remote settings, and arguably one of the more difficult years in business history, DLC was named on another of the city's most esteemed lists, Crain's "Best Places to Work" by Crain's Chicago Business.

Managing Director, Marcia Alaya, was notified of DLC's gold badge win:

"At DLC, we not only help other companies drive their innovation and growth by transforming ideas into action, but we also help each other innovate, grow, and learn in the process. Our core value is servant leadership, operating in a manner that serves, respects and empowers our consultants to do their best work for our clients. I think I speak for all of our leadership team when I say that we are grateful to serve such a worthy group of exceptional individuals."

DLC has established itself as a leading provider to companies seeking expertise in financial planning and analysis, F&A reporting, M&A transaction support, post-merger financial Integration, process documentation & redesign, project management, and financial systems implementation. If you are an expert in this space, please check out our career opportunities.

About the Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Tribune was founded in 1847 and is the top source of news and information in the Chicago area and the largest news organization in the Midwest. The Tribune, winner of 27 Pulitzer Prizes, is known for its innovative investigative reporting, insightful coverage of the arts and culture, and community-leading opinion writing. The Chicago Tribune is the flagship publication of Chicago Tribune Media Group (CTMG) which also publishes six daily suburban publications, including the Daily Southtown, Post-Tribune, Naperville Sun, Lake County News-Sun, The Beacon-News and The Courier-News, as well as more than 30 weekly community publications. The CTMG portfolio also includes Chicago magazine and other digital brands, products and services.

Contact Information:

Mindy Konczal

Media & Public Relations Manager

mediarelations@addisongroup.com



Related Images











Image 1: Chicago Tribune Gold Badge Top Work Places 2022





DLC, an Addison Group Company, wins the 2022 gold Top Workplaces badge from Chicago Tribune









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment