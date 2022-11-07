The Global Home Healthcare Market is expected to grow by $169.86 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.28% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Home Healthcare Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03841083/?utm_source=GNW

28% during the forecast period. Our report on the home healthcare market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the quality of home healthcare increasing patient satisfaction, growing demand to prevent infections and ensure patient safety, and a rise in geriatric population.



The home healthcare market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Medical treatment

• Preventive healthcare



By Type

• Products

• Services

• Solutions



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increased incidences of life-threatening diseases as one of the prime reasons driving the home healthcare market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for solutions through online platforms and technological advances in home healthcare will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the home healthcare market covers the following areas:

• Home healthcare market sizing

• Home healthcare market forecast

• Home healthcare market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading home healthcare market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Amedisys Inc., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., ARKRAY Inc., B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Exergen Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Home Medical Products Inc., LifeScan IP Holdings LLC, Medline Industries LP, OMRON Corp., Pulsenmore Ltd., ResMed Inc., Rotech Healthcare Inc., Stryker Corp., A and D Co. Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Co., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, and Invacare Corp. Also, the home healthcare market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03841083/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________