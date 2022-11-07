Media Advisory: Join ICE District for Loblaws City Market’s Grand Opening Celebration

Edmonton, Alberta, CANADA

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:                You are invited to the official ribbon-cutting of ICE District Loblaws City Market.
  
 The highly anticipated Loblaws City Market will bring fresh goods and local employment opportunities to ICE District community. ICE District Loblaws City Market will also be making a $20,000 donation to Food Banks Alberta and a $2,000 donation to the Children’s Autism Services of Edmonton, in celebration of its new location. Kicking off the grand opening festivities with remarks, which includes a cheque presentation to the Edmonton Food Bank, will be a line-up of local dignitaries, as well as ICE District and Loblaws leadership. Oilers alumnus Jason Chimera will also be in attendance to sign autographs and engage with the public at the event.
  
WHO:Speakers will include:
 
  • Stella He, Store Franchise Owner
 
  • Stu Ballantyne, President & COO, Rogers Place & ICE District
 
  • Anne Stevenson, City Councilor
 
  • Dave Shepherd, Member of the Legislative Assembly
 
  • Representatives from the Edmonton Food Bank, Food Banks Alberta and the Children Autism Services of Edmonton
  
WHEN:Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 (MT)
 
  • 8:30 a.m. – Doors Open
 
  • 9:00 a.m. - Opening remarks & ribbon-cutting
 
  • 9:10 a.m. –  Speeches
 
  • 9:25 a.m. – Cheque presentation to Edmonton Food Bank, Food Banks Alberta and the Children’s Autism Services of Edmonton
  
WHERE:Loblaws City Market ICE District
 10324 103 AVE NW, Edmonton
  
PARKING:Please visit http://icedistrict.com/visiting/parking/ for a full list of ICE District parking options.
  
RSVP: Media are asked to RSVP no later than 11:00 a.m. (MT) on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
  

For more information, please contact and RSVP to:
Kevin Rapanos
587-710-0692
krapanos@edmontonoilers.com

Daniel Ross
T: 416-230-7348
E: daniel.ross01@loblaw.ca        