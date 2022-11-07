UPDATE – Specialized Education Services, Inc. Names Dawn Thomas President

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and positive behavioral supports to overcome challenges that impede success in a traditional school setting, today announced the hiring of Dawn Thomas as president. Thomas will lead the growth and development of SESI’s special education and alternative education programs, as well as identify, attract and cultivate talent.



“Dawn Thomas brings an impressive set of managerial leadership skills to SESI, and her mission-driven approach makes her particularly well-suited to lead the organization into its next successful chapter,” said Jeffrey Cohen, CEO of FullBloom, SESI’s parent company. “Data and anecdotal evidence show that kids today are really struggling, and that the struggle is amplified for students with special needs. We are thrilled to welcome Dawn aboard as the leader of a passionate SESI team focused on providing the critical educational and behavioral supports these students depend upon.”

Thomas joins SESI from DaVita, the national leader in kidney care, where she served as a divisional vice president and regional operations director, overseeing $250 million in revenue, 75 clinics and more than 1,000 employees. Earlier in her career, she held general management and operational leadership roles at various organizations, including McMaster-Carr, the University of Chicago Medical Center and AT&T.

“The work SESI does is life-changing for so many students who require additional support to achieve success,” said Thomas. “Our dedicated staff has a huge influence at such a critical point in the lives of students and I am excited to build an even stronger team and educational product, creating rewarding futures for our students and the generations that follow them.”

Thomas, whose mother is a retired special education teacher, grew up in a household where schooling was a top priority. She earned her master’s degree in business administration with a focus on management, organizations and operations from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. She holds a bachelor’s degree in management science and engineering from Stanford University.

About Specialized Education Services, Inc.

Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a division of FullBloom, is a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and behavioral supports to overcome challenges that impede success in a traditional school setting. SESI partners with school districts to run in-district classrooms and standalone schools that meet the academic, behavioral, and social-emotional needs of special education students with Autism Spectrum Disorders, Emotional Disabilities, Learning Disabilities and other challenges; and alternative education students in need of trauma-informed education. Implementing a research-based education model that incorporates supportive therapies, positive behavior interventions and supports, life skills training, and workforce development programs – as well as professional learning for special education teachers – SESI guides students toward success in and out of the classroom. SESI proudly serves more than 7,000 students in over 95 day schools and more than 90 in-district classrooms, and partners with over 600 school districts nationwide. SESI is accredited by Cognia (formerly AdvancED). Learn more: www.sesischools.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/442ee46f-a632-41ce-b5e1-2632074ccdb3.