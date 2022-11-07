NTG Nordic Transport Group publishes interim report for Q3 2022

| Source: NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S

Hvidovre, DENMARK

Company announcement no. 21 – 22
7 November 2022

NTG Nordic Transport Group publishes interim report for Q3 2022

The interim report for Q3 2022 is enclosed.

In connection with publication of the results for Q3 2022, a conference call will be hosted on 8 November 2022 at 10:00 AM CET.
The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via NTG’s website; investor.ntg.com.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO                                    
+45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com
Press:
Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Executive Vice President
+45 42 12 80 90
press@ntg.com

Attachments

NTG Interim Report Q3 2022

Attachments


Attachments

Company announcement no. 21_2022 NTG Interim Report Q3 2022