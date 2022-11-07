Company announcement no. 21 – 22

7 November 2022

NTG Nordic Transport Group publishes interim report for Q3 2022



The interim report for Q3 2022 is enclosed.

In connection with publication of the results for Q3 2022, a conference call will be hosted on 8 November 2022 at 10:00 AM CET.

The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via NTG’s website; investor.ntg.com.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO

+45 42 12 80 99

ir@ntg.com Press:

Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Executive Vice President

+45 42 12 80 90

press@ntg.com

Attachments

NTG Interim Report Q3 2022

