Celebrate Veteran’s Day at Dickey’s with Free Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™

Dallas, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After serving our country in World War I, Travis Dickey opened his very first barbecue restaurant in Dallas, Texas in 1941. Since the debut of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit , the Dickey family has always made sure to reinvest in the community and support America's heroes.

In honor of Veteran’s Day on Friday, November 11th, Dickey’s is giving away a FREE Pulled Pork Sandwich * to military veterans in-store for carryout, in the Dickey’s app , or online at Dickeys.com using the code VETFREE all day.

The support for military personnel doesn’t stop there! From November 11th through December 31st, Barbecue at Home by Dickey’s is taking 15% off all orders for veterans when they use the code VETERAN15. Barbecue At Home allows barbecue enthusiasts from all over the U.S. to have craft sausages, premium quality meats, and unique rubs and spices shipped right to their door.

“Dickey’s is proud to support and give back to veterans,” said Dickey’s CEO Laura Rea Dickey. “We’re proud to honor our founder’s legacy and serve the people who have bravely served us.”

Veteran’s Day is the perfect way to honor those who have selflessly served the country. Dickey’s invites everyone to share the love and bring parents, friends and even grandparents to show the brand’s immense appreciation.

*Dickey’s Veterans Day code is not valid with any other offer or discount. Limit one Pulled Pork Sandwich per customer.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

To learn more about Dickey’s Virtual Concepts follow: Wing Boss on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok , Trailer Birds on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok and Big Deal Burger on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment