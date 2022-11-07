Peak Trust Company Continues Expansion with Grand Opening of Delaware Office

Wilmington, DE, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peak Trust Company (“Peak Trust”), a leading professional trust company specializing in structuring effective and efficient trust plans, announced its intent to expand into Delaware earlier this year. The company is now celebrating the opening of its first office in the state on Wednesday, at 3711 Kennett Pike Street in Greenville. Peak Trust will welcome members of the community to this event.

“It’s a privilege for Peak Trust to continue to serve communities in Delaware and across the east coast,” said Matt Blattmachr, President & CEO of Peak Trust Company. “We are deeply dedicated to our local communities, and we look forward to developing meaningful and lasting relationships with Delawareans.”

Peak Trust has already begun to lay its roots in Delaware this fall. The organization was pleased to recently support the Delaware Bankers Association’s annual Delaware Trust Conference as a gold sponsor and exhibitor.

The company has brought together an impressive team in the Delaware office, with several positions still open. Please visit https://www.peaktrust.com/expertise/careers/ for more details.

“This expansion is a great opportunity for the company,” said Andre Sears, Business Development Officer at Peak Trust. “Delaware is a hub for some of the most renowned business innovation in the world, but it also builds on Peak Trusts’ tradition of creating deep roots in communities.”

Jessica McCloskey also shared her thoughts on the company’s move to the community, “In my role as Director of the University of Delaware’s Trust Management minor, a leading program preparing professionals for the trust industry, I am pleased to welcome Peak Trust to Delaware, and I look forward to collaborating with Peak Trust to develop their talent pipeline to ensure growth and success.”

This expansion marks the third Peak Trust location. With support from its Alaska and Nevada offices, the Delaware office will cater to Peak Trusts’ budding East Coast market.

“Having recently celebrated our 25th year in business, Peak Trust’s goal always has been to provide bespoke and personalized financial services,” said Blattmachr. “We’re proud to help empower Delaware families, attorneys and financial advisors to make better decisions, protect assets from misuse, and ensure those assets are preserved and enhanced for the long-term.”

The Delaware Office Grand Opening is a public event. Please join Peak Trust this Wednesday, November 9th between 5:00-7:00 pm. Drinks and food will be provided. This is a great opportunity to network with peers and get to know the Peak Trust Company team.

About Peak Trust Company

Peak Trust Company, a professional trust company, serves estate planners looking for a professional corporate trustee with reliable and accessible expertise to help guide their client’s complex trust plans. Peak Trust Company offers the experience and sophistication to quickly and accurately establish trusts, backed by easy-to-use trust administration. Unlike traditional banks and trust companies, Peak Trust Company is focused on community and family. This facilitates a highly personalized delivery process tailored to specific needs and an unbundled service structure. For more information, please visit www.peaktrust.com.