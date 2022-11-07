GreenLight Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in November

BOSTON, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenLight Biosciences (Nasdaq: GRNA), a public benefit corporation striving to deliver on the potential of RNA to address some of the world’s toughest problems in human health and agriculture, today announced that Dr. Andrey Zarur, CEO, and Susan Keefe, CFO will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in November.



Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Location: Rancho Palos Verdes, CA – GreenLight to participate virtually

The Company’s pre-recorded presentation for the conference is available at: investors.greenlightbio.com/events-presentations/presentations

Baird Global Industrial Conference 2022

Date: Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Location: Chicago, IL

Dr. Andrey Zarur, CEO, and Susan Keefe, CFO will participate in 1x1 meetings with investors.

About GreenLight Biosciences

GreenLight Biosciences (Nasdaq: GRNA) aims to address some of the world’s biggest problems by delivering on the full potential of RNA for human health and agriculture. Our RNA platform allows us to research, design, and manufacture for human, animal, and plant health. In human health, this includes messenger RNA vaccines and therapeutics. In agriculture, this includes RNA to protect honeybees and a range of crops. The Company’s platform is protected by numerous patents. GreenLight’s human health product candidates are in the pre-clinical stage, and its product candidates for the agriculture market are in the early stages of development or regulatory review.

