The Rising Sales Of Electric Vehicles Are Set To Drive The Growth Of The Automotive Acoustic Materials Market As Per The Business Research Company's Automotive Acoustic Materials Global Market Report 2022

According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the automotive acoustic materials market, the increase in sales of electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive acoustic materials market going forward. Electric vehicles are vehicles that use electricity either entirely or in part. Automotive acoustic materials help electronic vehicles to reduce interior vehicle noise, by soundproofing and sound absorbing.

For instance, in April 2021, according to a report, Global EV Outlook 2021 published by the International Energy Agency, a France-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, the number of electric vehicles sold worldwide reached 10 million in 2020, an increase of 43% from 2019. There were about 3 million new electric vehicle registrations in 2020. Europe took the lead for the first time with 1.4 million new registrations. China registered 1.2 million new electric automobiles after the United States registered 2.95 million. Therefore, the rising sales of electric vehicles are driving the automotive acoustic materials market growth.

The global automotive acoustic materials market size is expected to grow from $3.00 billion in 2021 to $3.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The automotive acoustic materials market is expected to grow to $4.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the automotive acoustic materials market. Major companies operating in the automotive acoustic materials market are introducing new technologies such as Flexi-Loft, a new felt-based technology that reduces product weight to sustain their position in the automotive acoustic materials market. For instance, in November 2021, Autoneum, a Switzerland-based developer of multifunctional, lightweight components and systems for interior floor and engine bay launched Flexi-Loft for vehicle interiors. This felt-based technology helps make a unique blend of recycled cotton and functional fibers reduces product weight and allows for accurate adaptation even to complex shapes. The textile material provides a versatile and more sustainable alternative to foam.

Major players in the automotive acoustic materials market are Dow Chemicals, 3M Acoustics, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Sumitomo Riko, Sika AG, Rockwool A/S, Huntsman International LLC, Johns Manville, Saint-Gobain Ecophon AB, Harman International, Thomas Publishing Company, UFP Technologies Inc., Nihon Tokushu Toryo Co. Ltd., Knauf Insulation, and Owens Corning.

The global automotive acoustic materials market segments are categorized by material type into acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), fiberglass, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyurethane (PU) foam, polypropylene, textiles; by component into arch liner, dash, fender and floor insulator, door, head & bonnet liner, engine cover, trunk trim, parcel tray, other components; by vehicle type into passenger cars, LCV, HCV; by application into underbody and engine bay acoustics, interior cabin acoustics, exterior acoustics, trunk panel acoustics.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive acoustic materials market in 2021. The regions covered in automotive acoustic materials market analysis are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

