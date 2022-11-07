The Automotive Engine And Engine Mounts Market Is Expected to Grow With The Rising Production Of Passenger Cars As Per The Business Research Company's Automotive Engine And Engine Mounts Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the automotive engine and engine mounts market, the rising production of passenger cars is expected to propel the growth of automotive engine and engine mounts market going forward. A passenger car refers to a road motor vehicle, other than a motor cycle, intended for the carriage of passengers and designed to seat no more than nine persons. Adaptive engine mounts are a further development of hydro mounts and are primarily used to increase comfort in longitudinally mounted engines with high excitation potential in passenger cars.

For instance, in May 2022, according to Business Today, an India-based business magazine data, total passenger vehicle (PVs) sales in May 2022 rose 185% year-on-year (YoY) to 251,052 units. In May 2021, 88.04k passenger vehicle units have been sold. Therefore, the rising production of passenger cars is driving the automotive engine and engine mounts market.

The global automotive engine and engine mounts market size is expected to grow from $73.59 billion in 2021 to $78.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The automotive engine and engine mounts market is expected to grow to $102.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Technological advancements are gaining popularity in the automotive engine and engine mounts market trends. Major companies operating in the automotive engine and engine mounts market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in December 2020, Cummins, a US-based manufacturer of automotive engines and engine mounts, launched the X15 Efficiency series engine and the new EndurantTM HD powertrain for Freightliner trucks. X15 Efficiency series consists of the Acumen® advanced engine computing module and is the first connectivity-enabled engine by Cummins with unique features such as On-Ramp Boost, which makes use of GPS to recognize when a truck is approaching an on-ramp and applies predictive services and geographic data for better fuel efficiency, shorter travel times, and intuitive performance traits while prioritizing driver comfort and safety.

Major players in the automotive engine and engine mounts market are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Cummins Inc., Continental AG, Y-Tec India Pvt Ltd, Trinity Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd, Scania AB, Hutchinson SA, Cooper Standard Automotive Inc, Trelleborg AB, Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp, BWI Group, S M International, Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, Yamashita Rubber Co Ltd, and WanLi Topshine.

The global automotive engine and engine mounts market is segmented by product type into elastomer mounts, active hydraulic mounts, passive hydraulic mounts, electrohydraulic mounts; by fuel type into gasoline, diesel, hybrid, natural gas; by sales channel into OEM, aftermarket; by end user into SUV, sedan.

Europe was the largest region in the automotive engine and engine mounts market in 2021. The regions covered in this automotive engine and engine mounts market research report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Automotive Engine And Engine Mounts Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide automotive engine and engine mounts market overview, automotive engine and engine mounts market forecast size and growth, automotive engine and engine mounts market segments and geographies, automotive engine and engine mounts market trends, automotive engine and engine mounts market drivers and restraints, automotive engine and engine mounts market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

