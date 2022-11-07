Fishing Rods Market Size is projected to reach USD 1.62 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.13%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fishing is one of the most popular activities to help participants develop their patience. The growing preference of a substantial population to spend their vacations close to various fishing spots drives the expansion of the global market for fishing rods . As their name implies, fishing rods are equipment used to attract fish during fishing. In other words, fishing rods facilitate catching fish by anglers and others. On one end of each fishing rod is a hook secured with an adjustable rope length. These hooks are used to entice and capture fish quickly. Various materials are used to manufacture fishing rods, which are available offline and online.

A fishing rod is a long, thin pole with a line and hooks attached that is primarily used for sport fishing. It is a long, cylindrical, flexible, and thin rod made of fibreglass, wood, or steel and typically employed by anglers to capture fish. A hook is attached to the rod's free end to hold the bait or lures, which can be live insects, worms, or artificial lures. Manufacturers of fishing rods provide functionality and features that enable customers to cast lines farther and more precisely. Various fishing rods are available, including fly fishing rods, spinning rods, and casting rods.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/fishing-rods-market/request-sample





An Increase in Children's Interest in Fishing Is Propelling the Market Growth

Children's growing interest in fishing and related activities has created new business opportunities for stakeholders. Moreover, fishing has become a popular outdoor activity among adults and children. Parents encourage their children to begin fishing because it improves their concentration and patience. Additionally, there are several short fishing rods available, especially for children. This short rod equipment is available with kid-friendly character designs. Thus, the increase in children's interest in fishing activities and the accessibility of fishing equipment for children fuel the growth of the fishing rod market.

Rising Social Media Penetration Is Driving the Market

As more people in every region of the world gain access to the internet, the number of social media users has skyrocketed. Due to this, most fishing rod market competitors have begun formulating strategies for promoting their products and services on various social media platforms. E-commerce is one of the effective strategies that companies and industries have adopted to increase target customer awareness of their product offerings on e-commerce channels. Therefore, the global fishing equipment market views e-commerce marketing as a crucial opportunity to gain traction and expand its customer base among its target segments.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 1.62 Billion by 2030 CAGR 5.13% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Raw Material, Application, Distribution Channel, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors AFTCO Mfg, Cabela's Inc., Dongmi Fishing, Eagle Claw, Preston Innovations, RYOBI, Pokee Fishing, Shakespeare, Shimano, Croix Key Market Opportunities Marketing strategy of e-commerce as a critical opportunity Key Market Drivers Increase in the interest of children in fishing

Rising Social media penetration

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/fishing-rods-market





Regional Analysis of the Global Fishing Rods Market

According to the region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa. The largest fishing rod market in the world, as measured by revenue, was found in North America. People love to spend their time near the water reservoirs and have made this peaceful activity their hobby. Most fishing locations are also surrounded by water and vegetation, making them ideal picnic spots and places to gather with loved ones. The market is anticipated to grow the fastest in the Asia Pacific. Although recreational fishing has not become particularly well-liked in the area, there has been a sharp increase in public interest in recent years.

Key Highlights

The Global Fishing Rods Market Size is projected to reach USD 1.62 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.13% from 2022 to 2030.

is projected to reach USD 1.62 billion by 2030, registering a from 2022 to 2030. The Global Fishing Rods Market is segmented by product, raw material, application, distribution channel, and region.

Based on the product , the market is divided into Spinning Rod, Fly Fishing Rod, Casting Rods, and Others. The most considerable global revenue came from spinning rods, dominating the fishing rods market.

, the market is divided into Spinning Rod, Fly Fishing Rod, Casting Rods, and Others. The most considerable global revenue came from spinning rods, dominating the fishing rods market. Based on Raw material , the market is categorized into bamboo, fibreglass, carbon fibre and others. Fishing rods made of bamboo dominated the market and held the largest share.

, the market is categorized into bamboo, fibreglass, carbon fibre and others. Fishing rods made of bamboo dominated the market and held the largest share. By application , the market is classified as Competitive Casting, Recreational, Commercial, and Others. The most significant percentage came from recreational fishing.

, the market is classified as Competitive Casting, Recreational, Commercial, and Others. The most significant percentage came from recreational fishing. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline. The majority of the distribution came from offline channels.

The major players in the Global Fishing Rods Market are

AFTCO Mfg

Cabela's Inc.

Dongmi Fishing

Eagle Claw

Preston Innovations; RYOBI

Pokee Fishing

Shakespeare

Shimano; St. Croix

Tica Fishing

Tiemco

Weihai Guangwei Group





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/fishing-rods-market/request-sample





Market Segmentation

By Product

Spinning Rods Fly Fishing Rods Casting Rods Others



By Raw Material

Bamboo Fibreglass Carbon Fiber Others



By Application

Competitive Casting Recreational Commercial Others



By Distribution Channel

Online Offline



By Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa







TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Fishing Rods Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Product Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Spinning Rods Market Size & Forecast Fly Fishing Rods Market Size & Forecast Raw Material Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Bamboo Market Size & Forecast Fibreglass Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Product By Raw Material Canada By Product By Raw Material Mexico By Product By Raw Material Latin America By Product By Raw Material Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Product By Raw Material France By Product By Raw Material U.K. By Product By Raw Material Italy By Product By Raw Material Spain By Product By Raw Material Rest of Europe By Product By Raw Material Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Product By Raw Material China By Product By Raw Material Australia By Product By Raw Material India By Product By Raw Material South Korea By Product By Raw Material Rest of Asia-Pacific By Product By Raw Material Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Product By Raw Material South Africa By Product By Raw Material Kuwait By Product By Raw Material Rest of Middle East & Africa By Product By Raw Material Company Profile AFTCO Mfg Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Cabela's Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Dongmi Fishing Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/fishing-rods-market/toc





Recent Development

In February 2022: Bass Pro Shops U.S. Opened Bowfishing Championship returns to the Ozarks. Championship Showcased Best Of Bowfishing, Benefit Conservation.





News Media

Global Fish Oil Market Size Worth USD 3603 Million By 2030 | CAGR of 6%





Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Fresh Fish Market : Information by Product (Pelagic, Demersal), Form (Fresh, Frozen), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Fish Farming Market : Information by Environment (Marine Water, Fresh Water), Fish Type (Pompano, Snappers, Groupers, Salmon, Milkfish, Tuna, Tilapia, Catfish), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Fish Oil Market : Information by Species (Anchovy, Cod, Sardines), by Application (Supplements & Functional Food, Pharmaceuticals, Aquaculture), and Regional Analysis —Forecast till 2030

Fish Leather Market : Information by Application (Clothing, Shoes, Handbag), Fish Species (Shark, Salmon, Wolfish, Cod), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Seafood Market : Information by Fish Type (Crustaceans, Flatfish, Cephalopods, Groundfish), Sales Channel (Retail, Foodservice, Institutional), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.



Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com