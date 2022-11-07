Associa Minnesota To Host Free Orientation Webinar For Newly Appointed Managed Community Board Members

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Minnesota believes that an educated HOA board is a successful board. That’s why they are hosting a free virtual webinar to help new and experienced community board members better understand their role, as well as their individual duties and responsibilities. The webinar, which is open to current and prospective clients, will equip you with the resources, skills, and training you need to meet the complex range of demands facing your community.

Topics to be covered by this webinar include the role of the board of directors and community manager, vendor contracts, insurance, budgeting, and community finances. An open forum question and answer session will immediately follow the presentation.

What:

Free Virtual New Board Member Orientation Webinar

Who:

Anna Dunn, CMCA®, AMS®, Vice President, Associa Minnesota

Kevin Steiner, CMCA®, AMS®, Vice President, Developer Services, Associa Minnesota

When:

Thursday, November 17 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. CT

Where:

To RSVP for this free virtual event, please click here.

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

