Disclosure of transactions in own shares from October 31st to November 04th, 2022

Nanterre, FRANCE

                

        Nanterre, November 07th, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From October 31st to November 04th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from October 31st to November 04th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI31/10/2022FR0000125486 98 92,47210XPAR
VINCI02/11/2022FR0000125486 5 500 93,93370XPAR
VINCI03/11/2022FR0000125486 10 873 93,37660XPAR
VINCI04/11/2022FR0000125486 2 214 93,68400XPAR
      
  TOTAL 18 685 93,5723 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

