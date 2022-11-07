English French

Nanterre, November 07th, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From October 31st to November 04th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from October 31st to November 04th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 31/10/2022 FR0000125486 98 92,47210 XPAR VINCI 02/11/2022 FR0000125486 5 500 93,93370 XPAR VINCI 03/11/2022 FR0000125486 10 873 93,37660 XPAR VINCI 04/11/2022 FR0000125486 2 214 93,68400 XPAR TOTAL 18 685 93,5723

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

