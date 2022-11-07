Launch of a share buyback program

English French

Paris, 7th November 2022 – As part of Ipsos' 4-year plan, which was announced both in a press release and during its Investor Day presentation on 14 June, 2022, the Company's priorities in the area of capital allocation and the return of value to shareholders include the launch of a new share buyback program of up to 2% of the share capital per year subject to market conditions.

This program comes on top of Ipsos’ existing annual share repurchases implemented to compensate for the dilution from Ipsos’ free share and option plans for managers and employees.

To this end, the Company will proceed, between now and 28 December 2022, with a first tranche of share repurchases with a view to their cancellation, up to an amount of approximately 10 million euros, corresponding to approximately 0.5% of its share capital at the closing price on 4 November 2022 (47.85 euros), in accordance with the terms and conditions of the authorizations granted by the Combined General Meeting held on 17 May 2022 (Resolutions 23 and 24).

Ipsos reserves the right to suspend the program at any time depending on market conditions or the implementation of its investment strategy.

A description of this share buyback program is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com) in the section entitled "Investors", and in the subsection relating to regulated information.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research companies in the world, present in 90 markets and employing more than 18,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

Our tagline "Game Changers" sums up our ambition to help our 5,000 customers move confidently through a rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD). ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP

www.ipsos.com

