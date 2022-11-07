English French

COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 31 October and 4 November 2022

Paris, 7 November 2022 – 17.45

Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2022-2023 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the 2021 Universal Registration Document.

Trading session

of (Date) Transaction Number of

shares Weighted

average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of

buyback Total 31/10/2022 4,522 11.3488 € 51,319 XPAR LTIP 13 11.3100 € 147 TQEX 4,535 11.3487 € 51,466 € Total 01/11/2022 4,312 11.3658 € 49,009 XPAR LTIP 223 11.2300 € 2,504 AQEU 4,535 11.3591 € 51,513 € Total 02/11/2022 4,535 11.2015 € 50,799 XPAR LTIP 4,535 11.2015 € 50,799 € Total 03/11/2022 4,217 11.2052 € 47,252 XPAR LTIP 83 11.2500 € 934 TQEX 235 11.2500 € 2,644 CEUX 4,535 11.2083 € 50,830 € Total 04/11/2022 4,535 11.3791 € 51,604 XPAR LTIP 4,535 11.3791 € 51,604 € Total 31/10/2022 - 04/11/2022 22,675 11.2993 € 256,213 € LTIP





Trading session

of (Date) Transaction Number of

shares Weighted

average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of

buyback 31/10/2022 Purchase 400 11.3700 € 4,548.00 € XPAR LTIP 31/10/2022 Purchase 130 11.3700 € 1,478.10 € XPAR LTIP 31/10/2022 Purchase 570 11.2900 € 6,435.30 € XPAR LTIP 31/10/2022 Purchase 615 11.3600 € 6,986.40 € XPAR LTIP 31/10/2022 Purchase 428 11.3900 € 4,874.92 € XPAR LTIP 31/10/2022 Purchase 588 11.3600 € 6,679.68 € XPAR LTIP 31/10/2022 Purchase 348 11.3100 € 3,935.88 € XPAR LTIP 31/10/2022 Purchase 430 11.3500 € 4,880.50 € XPAR LTIP 31/10/2022 Purchase 513 11.3800 € 5,837.94 € XPAR LTIP 31/10/2022 Purchase 257 11.3400 € 2,914.38 € XPAR LTIP 31/10/2022 Purchase 13 11.3100 € 147.03 € TQEX LTIP 31/10/2022 Purchase 15 11.3000 € 169.50 € XPAR LTIP 31/10/2022 Purchase 228 11.3100 € 2,578.68 € XPAR LTIP 01/11/2022 Purchase 500 11.4100 € 5,705.00 € XPAR LTIP 01/11/2022 Purchase 151 11.4100 € 1,722.91 € XPAR LTIP 01/11/2022 Purchase 361 11.3800 € 4,108.18 € XPAR LTIP 01/11/2022 Purchase 78 11.3700 € 886.86 € XPAR LTIP 01/11/2022 Purchase 250 11.3700 € 2,842.50 € XPAR LTIP 01/11/2022 Purchase 250 11.3700 € 2,842.50 € XPAR LTIP 01/11/2022 Purchase 55 11.3700 € 625.35 € XPAR LTIP 01/11/2022 Purchase 264 11.3800 € 3,004.32 € XPAR LTIP 01/11/2022 Purchase 338 11.3800 € 3,846.44 € XPAR LTIP 01/11/2022 Purchase 524 11.3800 € 5,963.12 € XPAR LTIP 01/11/2022 Purchase 106 11.3700 € 1,205.22 € XPAR LTIP 01/11/2022 Purchase 87 11.3700 € 989.19 € XPAR LTIP 01/11/2022 Purchase 532 11.3800 € 6,054.16 € XPAR LTIP 01/11/2022 Purchase 520 11.3200 € 5,886.40 € XPAR LTIP 01/11/2022 Purchase 296 11.2400 € 3,327.04 € XPAR LTIP 01/11/2022 Purchase 223 11.2300 € 2,504.29 € AQEU LTIP 02/11/2022 Purchase 475 11.2600 € 5,348.50 € XPAR LTIP 02/11/2022 Purchase 39 11.2500 € 438.75 € XPAR LTIP 02/11/2022 Purchase 496 11.2500 € 5,580.00 € XPAR LTIP 02/11/2022 Purchase 261 11.1600 € 2,912.76 € XPAR LTIP 02/11/2022 Purchase 587 11.1700 € 6,556.79 € XPAR LTIP 02/11/2022 Purchase 439 11.1700 € 4,903.63 € XPAR LTIP 02/11/2022 Purchase 444 11.1700 € 4,959.48 € XPAR LTIP 02/11/2022 Purchase 629 11.1900 € 7,038.51 € XPAR LTIP 02/11/2022 Purchase 549 11.1800 € 6,137.82 € XPAR LTIP 02/11/2022 Purchase 393 11.2200 € 4,409.46 € XPAR LTIP 02/11/2022 Purchase 42 11.2700 € 473.34 € XPAR LTIP 02/11/2022 Purchase 181 11.2700 € 2,039.87 € XPAR LTIP 03/11/2022 Purchase 546 11.1400 € 6,082.44 € XPAR LTIP 03/11/2022 Purchase 48 11.1400 € 534.72 € XPAR LTIP 03/11/2022 Purchase 272 11.1700 € 3,038.24 € XPAR LTIP 03/11/2022 Purchase 232 11.1700 € 2,591.44 € XPAR LTIP 03/11/2022 Purchase 315 11.1700 € 3,518.55 € XPAR LTIP 03/11/2022 Purchase 250 11.2100 € 2,802.50 € XPAR LTIP 03/11/2022 Purchase 250 11.2100 € 2,802.50 € XPAR LTIP 03/11/2022 Purchase 249 11.2100 € 2,791.29 € XPAR LTIP 03/11/2022 Purchase 519 11.2300 € 5,828.37 € XPAR LTIP 03/11/2022 Purchase 112 11.2500 € 1,260.00 € XPAR LTIP 03/11/2022 Purchase 44 11.2500 € 495.00 € XPAR LTIP 03/11/2022 Purchase 471 11.2500 € 5,298.75 € XPAR LTIP 03/11/2022 Purchase 390 11.2300 € 4,379.70 € XPAR LTIP 03/11/2022 Purchase 161 11.2300 € 1,808.03 € XPAR LTIP 03/11/2022 Purchase 32 11.2300 € 359.36 € XPAR LTIP 03/11/2022 Purchase 250 11.2300 € 2,807.50 € XPAR LTIP 03/11/2022 Purchase 56 11.2300 € 628.88 € XPAR LTIP 03/11/2022 Purchase 34 11.2500 € 382.50 € TQEX LTIP 03/11/2022 Purchase 14 11.2500 € 157.50 € TQEX LTIP 03/11/2022 Purchase 35 11.2500 € 393.75 € TQEX LTIP 03/11/2022 Purchase 20 11.2500 € 225.00 € XPAR LTIP 03/11/2022 Purchase 235 11.2500 € 2,643.75 € CEUX LTIP 04/11/2022 Purchase 681 11.3700 € 7,742.97 € XPAR LTIP 04/11/2022 Purchase 658 11.3600 € 7,474.88 € XPAR LTIP 04/11/2022 Purchase 612 11.3800 € 6,964.56 € XPAR LTIP 04/11/2022 Purchase 250 11.3800 € 2,845.00 € XPAR LTIP 04/11/2022 Purchase 440 11.3800 € 5,007.20 € XPAR LTIP 04/11/2022 Purchase 634 11.4100 € 7,233.94 € XPAR LTIP 04/11/2022 Purchase 630 11.4100 € 7,188.30 € XPAR LTIP 04/11/2022 Purchase 315 11.3400 € 3,572.10 € XPAR LTIP 04/11/2022 Purchase 315 11.3500 € 3,575.25 € XPAR LTIP

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:

http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2022 and our 2021 Universal Registration Document (see part 3.7 “Key financial performance indicators”).

Regulated documents posted by COFACE SA have been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology by Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity on the website www.wiztrust.com.









DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 6 April 2022 under the number D.22-0244 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.

