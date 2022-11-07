CROSSJECT - Big improvement in the Gaïa social and environmental rating - Further proof of CROSSJECT’s commitment

French English

Press Release

Big improvement in the

Gaïa social and environmental rating

Further proof of CROSSJECT’s commitment

Dijon, 7 November 2022 at 6pm (CET)

CROSSJECT (ISIN: FR0011716265; Ticker: ALCJ), a specialty pharma company that is developing and will soon be marketing a portfolio of drug / device combinations for use in emergency situations, is proud to announce a significant improvement in its Gaïa rating, with an overall score of 60/100 vs 46 last year. As a reminder, Gaïa Rating is an ESG rating agency used by leading asset management companies in their management process and investment decisions.

CROSSJECT first undertook to adopt an active approach to achieve the best environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting standards in 2019, and can confirm significant new improvements on all the criteria analysed by Gaïa, further to the other awards received to date this year.

More than just compliance with constantly changing standards, ESG management for CROSSJECT is clearly embedded in its broader development strategy and operating performance. As reflected in its commitment to the chemical industry’s “Responsible Care” programme, CROSSJECT continues to work tirelessly for continuous improvement in the areas of environmental protection, health and safety.

Patrick Alexandre, Crossject CEO, said: “We are very keen to improve our Gaïa score, which objectively reflects our tireless efforts to achieve the best social and environmental standards. Our decision to accept benchmarking resonates perfectly with the spirit of our CSR strategy: embrace requirements voluntarily before they become constraints!”



Contacts:

Crossject

Patrick Alexandre

info@crossject.com Investor relations

AELIUM

Jérôme GACOIN +33 (0) 1 75 77 54 67

crossject@aelium.fr



Press relations

Buzz & Compagnie

Mélanie Voisard +33 (0)6 12 52 53 15

melanie.voisard@buzzetcompagnie.com



Christelle Distinguin +33 (0)6 09 96 51 70

christelle.distinguin@buzzetcompagnie.com

About CROSSJECT• www.crossject.com

CROSSJECT (ISIN: FR0011716265; Ticker: ALCJ; LEI: 969500W1VTFNL2D85A65) is developing and is soon to market a portfolio of drugs dedicated to emergency situations: epilepsy, overdose, allergic shock, severe migraine and asthma attack. Thanks to its patented needlefree self-injection system, Crossject aims to become the world leader in self-administered emergency drugs. The company has been listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris since 2014; it receives funding from the United States BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) and from Bpifrance.

Attachment