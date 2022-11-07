Top Driver Acquires Drive Home Safe Driving

LOMBARD, Ill., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid rapid growth in the teen and adult driver's education market in Illinois, Top Driver announced today that effective Oct. 31, 2022, the company completed the acquisition of Drive Home Safe Driving School located in Geneva, Illinois.

CEO Paul Zalatoris commented, "Top Driver is excited to have the opportunity to service the driving needs of teens and adults of the far western suburbs of Chicago. Top Driver will manage and continue to operate out of the Drive Home Safe locations effective immediately with the same, committed Drive Home Safe instructor team. Top Driver continues to be the largest private driving school in the Midwest serving more than 14,000 students annually."

Drive Home Safe driving school has been in business for many years and is well known throughout the far western suburbs of Chicago. This acquisition extends the footprint, visibility, and service area of Top Driver throughout suburban Chicago with classroom locations in Geneva and Oswego. Top Driver remains committed to providing quality training, convenience, and help for parents and teens in teaching driver safety.

For additional information about the acquisition or to enroll in drivers' education classes in suburban Chicago, please visit topdriver.com or call 800-374-8373.

Top Driver is the Midwest's Premier Driving School with over 40 locations. Since its inception in 2003, it has provided more driver lessons and education classes than any Midwest competitor. The "Top Driver Difference" focuses on contemporary training, convenience, and extensive resources for both students and parents. Top Driver equips students with the knowledge and skills necessary to become intelligent drivers.

