Atherosclerosis Drugs Market Size to Reach USD 55.19 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 45.55 billion in 2022 atherosclerosis drugs market will reach USD 55.19 billion by 2030. Heart attacks and strokes are the most common cardiovascular diseases that claim around 18 million lives worldwide. They are from around 30% of the deaths globally. An unhealthy diet, lack of exercise, and rising smoking and tobacco consumption increase the risk of atherosclerosis, followed by cardiovascular diseases. Atherosclerosis is also a significant contributor to the 700 million untreated hypertension patients. Therefore, private players and governments worldwide have encouraged atherosclerosis drug development and spreading awareness about the condition to reduce deaths. Promoting atherosclerosis drugs as a preventive measure to reduce fatalities of acute cardiovascular diseases will propel the market's growth.



Key Insight of Atherosclerosis Drugs Market



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest market share in the atherosclerosis drugs market. Prominent market participants have aided the growth of the local market for atherosclerosis medications in the area. The region's market is expanding in part because of the region's robust and well-established healthcare system, which provides simple access to prescription therapies. The market for medications for atherosclerosis will also be driven by the growing obesity, which increases the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases due to poor diet and lack of exercise brought on by lifestyle changes. The market will expand as a result of the rising number of diabetics. The region's sizable senior population will further drive-up demand for these medications.



Cholesterol-lowering medications segment is expected to augment the atherosclerosis drugs market during the forecast period.



The cholesterol-lowering medications segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to the increasing presence of retail fast-food chains promoting high-cholesterol foods.



The retail pharmacies segment market size 26.41 billion in 2022



The retail pharmacies segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the growing presence of retail pharmacies in cosmopolitan, metropolitan, tier-1, tier-2, and remote areas globally, making the drugs accessible to everyone.



Atherosclerosis drugs Market Scope:



Report Coverage Details Page number 236 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.43% Market growth 2022-2030 USD 55.19 billion Market structure Fragmented Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution The North American region emerged as the largest market for the global atherosclerosis drugs market, with a 41.18% market revenue share in 2022 Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amgen Inc.,AstraZeneca,GlaxoSmithKline,Hoffmann-La Roche AG,Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.,Merck & Co. Inc.,Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation,Pfizer,Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.,Sanofi Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Advancement in market



The acquisition of Vesper Medical Inc., a US-based medical technology firm that creates minimally invasive peripheral vascular devices, by Royal Philips was announced in December 2021. Vesper Medical will add an advanced venous stent portfolio to treat deep venous illness to Philips' line-up of diagnostic and therapeutic devices.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increasing cardiovascular diseases associated with lifestyle changes



The modern diet of an average person lacks essential nutrients due to the increasingly fast-paced lifestyle. The consumption of processed foods high in fat has increased as the trend of on-the-go snacking has grown. This is linked to a lack of time to exercise due to the busy lifestyles of the population. Regardless of age, increased consumption of highly processed foods with high-fat content raises the risk of atherosclerosis. Therefore, the modern population's unhealthy diet and harmful lifestyle choices will increase the risk of atherosclerosis, boosting the global market for atherosclerosis medications.



Restraint: The adverse side effects associated with atherosclerosis drugs



The growth of the global atherosclerosis market will be hindered by the rising awareness about the adverse side effects of the drugs.



Opportunities: Increasing research and development expenditure



The increasing research and development to manufacturing effective atherosclerosis drugs to prevent cardiovascular-related deaths have gained traction with the increasing fiscal push of the government. The growing pace of partnerships and agreements to promote drug development will offer lucrative opportunities for the market.



Challenge: Stringent regulatory approvals



Since atherosclerosis drugs can significantly impact patients' health, the drug approval process is a comprehensive procedure to safeguard the consumer's interest. However, the long and arduous process of drug approvals with the authorities can be frustrating, discouraging drug innovation and challenging market growth.



Some of the major players operating in the atherosclerosis drugs market are:



• Amgen Inc.

• AstraZeneca

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

• Pfizer

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Sanofi



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Drug Class



• Anti-Platelet Medications

• Fibric Acid and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Derivatives

• Angiotensin-Covering Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors

• Diuretics

• Cholesterol Lowering Medications

• Beta Blockers

• Calcium Channel Blockers

• Others



By Distribution Channel



• Hospital Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



