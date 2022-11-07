AERON Lifestyle Technology, Inc. Secures New Patent for Aromatherapy Device for Cars

Pflugerville, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pflugerville, Texas -

FAIRFIELD, IOWA — AERON Lifestyle Technology, Inc’s first patent, for an Automotive Aromatherapy Diffuser, was granted in the year 2000. Now the company has been awarded a new US utility patent, No. 11,083,812 B2 for the Ergonomic Scent Diffuser redesign of this flagship product.

AERON Lifestyle Technology, Inc. AVP of Engineering Patrick Guerin, one of the inventors, said, “The new and improved Ergonomic Power Fresh 12V aromatherapy diffuser for vehicles brings together the best of what AERON has invented since its founding in 1996. This redesign is more ergonomic to use and provides more fragrance with less mess.”

Features include automatic shut-off to avoid battery drain, and depressions in the slide-in cap for easier grip when refilling the Scent Bars™, made of long-lasting, mess-free scented resin, a practical fragrance choice for drivers.

A full list of features can be found at AERONDriveTime.com.

AERON was founded by Monica Hadley, CFO, and Jeffrey Smith, currently Director of Ecommerce, who invented the first-to-the market aromatherapy diffuser powered by a vehicle’s 12-volt outlet. Using essential oils as its fragrance load, the unique product kick-started a trend in the scent diffusion industry; aromatherapy while driving.

After securing private label retail accounts with the device, AERON moved into making original fragrance diffusers for major retailers in the consumer lifestyles market, more recently developing its own lines of proprietary branded products for that same industry.

The Power Fresh® 12V ergonomic scent diffuser patent brings the company’s current patent portfolio to 6 utility and 2 design patents in the US, with two pending in Europe. The related products are marketed under the AERON DriveTime® and Belle Aroma® brand names, and can be found at BelleAroma.com and AERONDriveTime.com, and at various ecommerce sites, both consumer and wholesale. Many products are customizable for private label accounts.

Reflecting on the Power Fresh 12 volt Ergonomic Scent Diffuser, Hadley commented, “This product reflects the highest state of the art in ease of use and longevity of fragrance experience when driving.”

AERON Lifestyle Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfield, Iowa, with operations in Mason City, IA, Pflugerville, TX, Pachuca, Mexico, Hong Kong, and Guangdong and Shenzhen cities, China.

AERON Lifestyle Technology, Inc.

Jeffrey Smith

(641) 472-9643

contact@aeronlifetech.com

505 N 3rd St

Fairfield, IA 52556

https://www.aeronlifetech.com/press-releases