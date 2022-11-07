Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 10/2022 - Annual Report 2021/22 & Remuneration Report 2021/22

English Danish

Financial highlights for the year 2021/22

Coloplast delivered 6% organic growth for the full year. Reported revenue in DKK was up by 16% to DKK 22,579 million. Organic growth rates by business area were: Ostomy Care 7%, Continence Care 6%, Interventional Urology 9%, Wound & Skin Care 4% (Wound Care alone 4%). Voice and Respiratory Care contributed 6%-points to the reported growth.

EBIT before special items amounted to DKK 6,910 million, a 9% increase from last year. The EBIT margin before special items was 31% against 33% last year and includes DKK 152 million in amortisation costs related to the Atos Medical acquisition. EBIT margin after special items was 29%, impacted by DKK 471 million in special items 1) .

. ROIC after tax before special items was 27% against 45% last year, negatively impacted by the acquisition of Atos Medical. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) before special items increased by 3% to DKK 23.82.

The Board of Directors recommends a year-end dividend of DKK 15.00 per share, which brings the total dividend for the year to DKK 20.00 per share, compared to DKK 19.00 per share last year.

2022/23 financial guidance – organic revenue growth at 7-8% and EBIT margin of 28-30%

Organic revenue growth is expected at 7-8% in constant exchange rates. Reported growth in DKK is expected at 11-12% and includes contribution from the Atos Medical acquisition of around 3%-points (4 months impact) and around 1%-point positive impact from currencies.

Reported EBIT margin is expected at 28-30%, impacted by increasing input costs, especially raw materials and electricity cost in Hungary, partly offset by leverage, efficiency gains and prudent management of operational expenses.

Capital expenditures are expected to be around DKK 1.4 billion. The effective tax rate is expected to be around 21%.



Please find our Annual Report 2021/22 and Remunation Report 2021/22 in the links below.

Our mission

Making life easier for people

with intimate health care needs



Our values

Closeness... to better understand

Passion... to make a difference

Respect and responsibility... to guide us



Our vision

Setting the global standard

for listening and responding



For further information, please contact

Investors and analysts

Anders Lonning-Skovgaard

Executive Vice President, CFO

Tel. +45 4911 1111

Aleksandra Dimovska

Director, Investor Relations

Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 2458

Email: dkadim@coloplast.com

Kristine Husted Munk

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 3266

Email: dkkhu@coloplast.com

Press and media

Peter Mønster

Sr. Media Relations Manager

Tel. +45 4911 2623

Email: dkpete@coloplast.com

Address

Coloplast A/S

Holtedam 1

DK-3050 Humlebaek

Denmark

Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917

Website

www.coloplast.com

This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.

Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate health care. Our business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound and Skin Care, Interventional Urology and Voice and Respiratory Care. We operate globally and employ more than 14,500 employees.

The Coloplast logo is a registered trademark of Coloplast A/S. © 2022-11.

All rights reserved Coloplast A/S, 3050 Humlebaek, Denmark.

Attachments