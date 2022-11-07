Icelandair: Traffic Data October 2022

In October 2022, the number of Icelandair’s passengers was around 333 thousand, compared to 206 thousand in October last year. The load factor on international and domestic flights was 80.2%. Capacity in October reached 99% of 2019 levels. The number of passengers for the first ten months of 2022 is more than three million.

The number of passengers on international flights was around 307 thousand compared to 181 thousand in October 2021. The number of passengers to Iceland was 133 thousand, or over 43% of the total number, and from Iceland 58 thousand. Via passengers were 116 thousand. On time performance on international flights was 80%. The load factor on international flights was 80.2% compared to 68.9% in October 2021.

The number of passengers on domestic flights was around 26 thousand, compared to more than 25 thousand in October 2021. On time performance was 88%. The load factor on domestic flights was 80.8% compared to 74.5% in October 2021.

Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 26%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers decreased by 20% compared to October last year.

Route Network Oct 22 Oct 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 332,844 205,957 62% 3,174,743 1,122,775 183% Load Factor 80.2% 69.0% 11.2 ppt 80.8% 63.7% 17.2 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 1,210.1 796.0 52% 11,336.8 4,647.5 144% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 971.1 549.2 77% 9,165.5 2,959.2 210% INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS Oct 22 Oct 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) To market (passengers) 133,380 104,770 27% 1,312,586 546,816 140% From market (passengers) 57,564 32,979 75% 458,829 140,030 228% Via market (passengers) 116,066 42,960 170% 1,178,325 248,578 374% Number of Passengers 307,010 180,709 70% 2,949,740 935,424 215% Load Factor 80.2% 68.9% 11.3 ppt 80.9% 63.6% 17.3 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 1,200.9 785.1 53% 11,254.1 4,566.6 146% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 963.6 541.2 78% 9,101.2 2,902.9 214% Stage length (KM) 3,166 3,123 1% 3,090 3,123 -1% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 79.9% 84.0% -4.1 ppt 72.8% 85.0% -12.2 ppt DOMESTIC FLIGHTS Oct 22 Oct 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 25,834 25,248 2% 225,003 187,351 20% Load Factor 80.8% 74.5% 6.3 ppt 77.8% 69.5% 8.2 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 9.2 10.8 -15% 82.7 80.9 2% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 88% 88% 0.3 ppt 73% 89% -16.5 ppt Cargo & Leasing Oct 22 Oct 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Sold Block Hours - Leasing 1,491 1,184 26% 12,239 11,330 8% Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 10,339 12,987 -20% 109,181 115,926 -6% CO2 EMISSIONS Oct 22 Oct 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Total CO2 emissions tonnes 87,517 59,010 48% 815,779 376,382 117% CO2 emissions per OTK 0.75 0.85 -11% 0.77 0.96 -20%

