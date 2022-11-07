Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 11/2022 - Sustainability Report 2021/22

Coloplast is a purpose-driven company: We make life easier for people living with intimate healthcare needs. In 2021/22, we continued to help more than two million users globally, but many user needs remain unmet across our business areas. We strive to build better standards of care, raise the bar with innovative products and create access for as many users as possible. We are building the consumer healthcare company of the future – enabling self-care for chronic users and supporting healthcare systems to meet, in a cost-effective way, increasing demand as the world population ages. This is a direct embodiment of the Coloplast mission and our key contribution to sustainable development.
As part of our corporate strategy, Strive25, we have made it a clear priority to grow our business in a sustainable way. We focus on improving our products and packaging and reducing our emissions while always operating responsibly. To deliver on our 2025 ambitions, we are investing up to DKK 250 million during the strategy period.
During FY 2021/22, Coloplast made progress on key ambitions, including welcoming 250,000 new patients into the Coloplast® Care programme, increasing the recycling rate of production waste to 71% (up from 58% in 2020/21) and reducing our scope 1 and 2 emissions by 8% since the base year 2018/19.
Please find our Sustainability Report 2021/22 on the link below.
Our mission
Making life easier for people
with intimate health care needs
Our values
Closeness... to better understand
Passion... to make a difference
Respect and responsibility... to guide us
Our vision
Setting the global standard
for listening and responding
