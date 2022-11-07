FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPH) Announces Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ-FRPH) –



Third Quarter Operational Highlights

41.6% increase in Pro-rata NOI ($6.24 million vs $4.41 million) over third quarter 2021

6.09% increase on renewals at Dock 79

8.06% increase on renewals at The Maren

9.85% increase in mining royalty revenue over third quarter 2021

51.1% increase in Asset Management Revenue versus same period last year

Riverside achieved stabilization this quarter and is now part of our Stabilized JV segment. At quarter end the JV was 95% leased and 92% occupied.

Lease-up now underway at The Verge



Third Quarter Consolidated Results of Operations

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $480,000 or $.05 per share versus $352,000 or $.04 per share in the same period last year. The third quarter of 2022 was impacted by the following items:

The quarter includes $72,000 amortization expense compared to $1,373,000 in the same quarter last year of the $4,750,000 fair value of The Maren’s leases-in-place established when we booked this asset as part of the gain on remeasurement upon consolidation of this Joint Venture.

Net investment income increased $245,000 due to a $42,000 increase in preferred interest from our joint ventures and a $338,000 increase for interest earned on cash equivalents, mitigated by a $135,000 decrease in interest from our lending ventures.

Interest expense increased $324,000 compared to the same quarter last year due to capitalizing less interest due to the lower amount of in-house and joint venture projects under development.

Equity in loss of Joint Ventures increased $634,000 primarily due to increased depreciation and amortization at our joint ventures due to buildings placed in service.

Professional fees increased $232,000 over the same period last year.



Third Quarter Segment Operating Results

Asset Management Segment :

Total revenues in this segment were $935,000, up $316,000 or 51.1%, over the same period last year. Operating profit was $265,000, up $276,000 from an operating loss of $(11,000) in the same quarter last year. Operating profit is up primarily because Cranberry Run is now 100% leased and occupied compared to 96.6% leased and 68.6% occupied at the end of the same quarter last year. Revenues are up because of Cranberry Run as well as the addition of our two most recent spec buildings at Hollander Business Park which were under construction during the same period last year.

Mining Royalty Lands Segment :

Total revenues in this segment were $2,471,000 versus $2,249,000 in the same period last year. Total operating profit in this segment was $2,000,000, an increase of $32,000 versus $1,968,000 in the same period last year. This increase is primarily the result of the additional royalties from the acquisition in Astatula, FL which we completed at the beginning of the second quarter offset by a prior year adjustment made in the current year for Newberry and a Manassas annual volumetric adjustment. Royalties were negatively impacted by a $300,000 adjustment from overpayment on royalties between 2019-2021 for the property in Newberry, FL leased by Argos for the manufacture of cement products.

Development Segment :

With respect to ongoing projects:

We are the principal capital source of a residential development venture in Prince George’s County, Maryland known as “Amber Ridge.” Of the $18.5 million in committed capital to the project, $16.9 million in principal draws have taken place through quarter end. Through the end of the first nine months of 2022, 124 of the 187 units have been sold, and we have received $15.5 million in preferred interest and principal to date.

Bryant Street is a mixed-use joint venture between the Company and MRP in Washington, DC consisting of four buildings, The Coda, The Chase 1A, The Chase 1B, and one commercial building 90% leased to an Alamo Draft House movie theater. At quarter end, the Coda was 96.10% leased and 94.81% occupied, The Chase 1B was 80.75% leased and 83.85% occupied, and The Chase 1A was 83.72% leased and 81.98% occupied. In total, at quarter end, Bryant Street’s 487 residential units were 86.7% leased and 86.7% occupied. Its commercial space was 84.2% leased and 71.4% occupied at quarter end.

Lease-up is now underway at The Verge. We have temporary certificates of occupancy for seven of the eleven floors. We expect the final certificate of occupancy in the fourth quarter. This is our third mixed use project in the Anacostia waterfront submarket in Washington, DC.

.408 Jackson is our second joint venture project in Greenville and is currently under construction. This project is 98.62% complete and we expect to complete construction and begin leasing in fourth quarter of 2022.

In September, the Company closed on the purchase of 170 acres in the North East, Maryland for $6.5 million. We are currently pursuing entitlements to begin construction on a 900,000 square-foot warehouse.

In August, we invested $3.6 million for a minority interest in a joint venture with Woodfield Development to purchase 46 acres in Estero, FL. While the joint venture attempts to rezone the property, the Company will receive a preferred return of 8% with an option to roll its investment into equity in the vertical development or exit at that point.

Stabilized Joint Venture Segment :

Total revenues in this segment were $5,476,000, an increase of $272,000 versus $5,204,000 in the same period last year. The Maren’s revenue was $2,608,000 and Dock 79 revenues increased $93,000. Total operating profit in this segment was $906,000 an increase of $1,401,000 versus an operating loss of $(495,000) in the same period last year. Pro-rata net operating income this quarter for this segment was $2,702,000, up $641,000 or 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

At the end of September, The Maren was 93.56% leased and 96.21% occupied. Average residential occupancy for the quarter was 96.85%, and 65.15% of expiring leases renewed with an average rent increase on renewals of 8.06%. The Maren is a joint venture between the Company and MRP, in which FRP Holdings, Inc. is the majority partner with 70.41% ownership.

Dock 79’s average residential occupancy for the quarter was 94.93%, and at the end of the quarter, Dock 79’s residential units were 94.43% leased and 96.72% occupied. This quarter, 53.97% of expiring leases renewed with an average rent increase on renewals of 6.09%. Dock 79 is a joint venture between the Company and MRP, in which FRP Holdings, Inc. is the majority partner with 66% ownership.

This quarter we achieved stabilization at our Riverside Joint Venture in Greenville South Carolina, meaning that the building had 90% occupancy for 90 days. The building is currently 95% leased with 92% occupancy. Riverside is a joint venture with Woodfield Development and the Company owns 40% of the venture.

Third quarter distributions from our CS1031 Hickory Creek DST investment were $110,000.

Nine Months Operational Highlights

40.0% increase in asset management revenue versus first nine months of last year

Highest nine-month total of mining royalties revenue in segment’s history, 8.07% increase in revenue over first nine months of 2021. $10.05 million in revenue over last twelve months.

32.10% increase in our pro rata NOI ($17.97 million vs $13.60 million) compared to first nine months last year



Nine Months Consolidated Results of Operations

Net income attributable to the Company for the first nine months of 2022 was $1,809,000 or $.19 per share versus $28,807,000 or $3.07 per share in the same period last year. The first nine months of 2022 was impacted by the following items:

The period includes $540,000 amortization expense compared to $3,241,000 in the same period last year of the $4,750,000 fair value of The Maren’s leases-in-place established when we booked this asset as part of the gain on remeasurement upon consolidation of this Joint Venture.

The period includes $874,000 gain on sales of excess property at Brooksville.

Net investment income decreased $160,000 due to a $103,000 decrease in preferred interest from our joint ventures and a $208,000 decrease in interest from our lending ventures, offset by a $151,000 increase for interest earned on cash equivalents.

Equity in loss of Joint Ventures increased $1,251,000 primarily due to increased depreciation and amortization at our joint ventures due to buildings placed in service.

Net income for the first nine months of 2021 included a gain of $51.1 million on the remeasurement of investment in The Maren real estate partnership, which is included in Income before income taxes. This gain on remeasurement was mitigated by a $10.1 million provision for taxes and $14.0 million attributable to noncontrolling interest.

Nine Months Segment Operating Results

Asset Management Segment :

Total revenues in this segment were $2,686,000, up $767,000 or 40.0%, over the same period last year. Operating profit was $607,000, up $761,000 from an operating loss of $(154,000) in the same period last year.

Mining Royalty Lands Segment :

Total revenues in this segment were $7,779,000 versus $7,198,000 in the same period last year. Total operating profit in this segment was $6,439,000, an increase of $166,000 versus $6,273,000 in the same period last year. Royalties were negatively impacted by a $300,000 adjustment from overpayment on royalties between 2019-2021 for the property in Newberry, FL leased by Argos for the manufacture of cement products.

Stabilized Joint Venture Segment :

In March 2021, we reached stabilization on Phase II (The Maren) of the development known as RiverFront on the Anacostia in Washington, D.C. As such, as of March 31, 2021, the Company consolidated the assets (at current fair value based on appraisal), liabilities and operating results of the joint venture. Up through the first quarter of the prior year, accounting for The Maren was reflected in Equity in loss of joint ventures on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Starting April 1, 2021, all the revenue and expenses are accounted for in the same manner as Dock 79 in the stabilized joint venture segment.

Total revenues in this segment were $15,961,000, an increase of $3,426,000 versus $12,535,000 in the same period last year. The Maren’s revenue was $7,474,000 and Dock 79 revenues increased $543,000. Total operating profit in this segment was $2,191,000, an increase of $3,827,000 versus an operating loss of $(1,636,000) in the same period last year. Pro-rata net operating income for this segment was $7,241,000, up $1,286,000 or 21.60% compared to the same period last year. All of these increases over the first nine months last year are primarily due to the Maren’s consolidation into this segment in March 31, 2021.

The Maren’s average residential occupancy for the first nine months of 2022 was 95.78%, and 61.31% of expiring leases renewed with an average rent increase on renewals of 7.23%. The Maren is a joint venture between the Company and MRP, in which FRP Holdings, Inc. is the majority partner with 70.41% ownership.

Dock 79’s average residential occupancy for the first nine months of 2022 was 95.66%. Through the first nine months of the year, 64.83% of expiring leases renewed with a 5.79% increase on renewals. Dock 79 is a joint venture between the Company and MRP, in which FRP Holdings, Inc. is the majority partner with 66% ownership.

This quarter we achieved stabilization at our Riverside Joint Venture in Greenville South Carolina, meaning that the building had 90% occupancy for 90 days. The building’s 200 residential units were 95% leased with 92% occupancy at quarter end. Riverside is a joint venture with Woodfield Development and the Company owns 40% of the venture.

Distributions from our CS1031 Hickory Creek DST investment were $281,000 for the first nine months of the year.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

We have continued operations throughout the pandemic and have made every effort to act in accordance with national, state, and local regulations and guidelines. During 2020, Dock 79 and The Maren most directly suffered the impacts to our business from the pandemic due to our retail tenants being unable to operate at capacity, the lack of attendance at the Washington Nationals baseball park and the rent freeze imposed by the District. In 2021, the Delta and Omicron variants of the virus impacted our businesses, but because of the vaccine and efforts to reopen the economy, while still affected, they were not impacted to the extent that they were in 2020. It is possible that this version of the virus and its succeeding variants may impact our ability to lease retail spaces in Washington, D.C. and Greenville. We expect our business to be affected by the pandemic for as long as government intervention and regulation is required to combat the threat.

Summary and Outlook

Royalty revenue for the quarter was up 9.85% versus the same period last year and revenue for the first nine months increased 8.07%. This is the highest nine-month revenue in the segment’s history and the first time we have achieved $10 million in revenue in the segment over any twelve-month period. Despite a one-time, $300,000 negative adjustment for overpayment of royalties between 2019-2021 at our Newberry Cement property, we were able to achieve these increases primarily because of the additional royalties from our new mining royalty property in Astatula, FL.

This is just the second full quarter where we had the ability to raise rents on renewals in DC. This quarter, 65.15% of expiring leases at Maren renewed with an average increase on renewals of 8.06%, and 53.97% of expiring leases renewed at Dock 79 with an average increase of 6.09%. When we could not renew an existing residential lease, we saw a year-to-date increase in rent on those “trade outs” of 9.90% at the Maren and 11.50% at Dock 79. As noted previously, this quarter we added our Riverside JV to this segment when it stabilized in September. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, our Hickory Creek DST was sold and the Company received $8.83 million from the sale on an investment of $6 million. We are currently exploring opportunities for reinvesting these proceeds.

The Asset Management segment continues its strong performance through this quarter. All of our industrial assets are 100% leased, and our other two properties (our home office in Maryland and Vulcan’s former Jacksonville office) remain essentially unchanged and fully leased). This segment’s revenue for both this quarter and the first nine months are up 51% and 40% respectively due to the addition of and increased occupancy at our two most recent spec buildings at Hollander. We anticipate shell completion of our final building at Hollander by the end of 2022 and occupancy before the end of the first quarter of next year. This 101,750 square foot warehouse is a build-to-suit with a 10-year lease, which will positively impact revenue, operating profit, and NOI for some time.

This quarter saw the stabilization of Riverside, lease-up begin at The Verge, and meaningful growth across all segments in terms of revenue and NOI. Looking ahead, we have to achieve stabilization and pursue permanent financing for Bryant Street as well as complete construction on and begin lease-up at .408 Jackson. Inflation and rising interest rates are real but their long-term effect on our assets is still unclear. The beauty of our balance sheet is that it allows us to play offense and defense and the fact of the matter is, we will probably have to do a little of both. Fortunately, we can.

Conference Call

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by The Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by The Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, (iv) leasing and management of residential apartment buildings.

FRP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Lease revenue $ 6,823 6,224 19,850 15,623 Mining lands lease revenue 2,471 2,249 7,779 7,198 Total Revenues 9,294 8,473 27,629 22,821 Cost of operations: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 2,744 3,796 8,510 9,627 Operating expenses 1,967 1,557 5,316 3,792 Property taxes 1,034 986 3,103 2,764 Management company indirect 966 745 2,545 2,137 Corporate expenses 734 657 2,876 2,486 Total cost of operations 7,445 7,741 22,350 20,806 Total operating profit 1,849 732 5,279 2,015 Net investment income 1,188 943 3,206 3,366 Interest expense (738 ) (414 ) (2,215 ) (1,785 ) Equity in loss of joint ventures (1,878 ) (1,244 ) (5,248 ) (3,997 ) Gain on remeasurement of investment in real estate partnership — — — 51,139 Gain on sale of real estate 141 — 874 805 Income before income taxes 562 17 1,896 51,543 Provision for income taxes 178 130 526 10,500 Net income (loss) 384 (113 ) 1,370 41,043 Gain (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (96 ) (465 ) (439 ) 12,236 Net income attributable to the Company $ 480 352 1,809 28,807 Earnings per common share: Net income attributable to the Company- Basic $ 0.05 0.04 0.19 3.08 Diluted $ 0.05 0.04 0.19 3.07 Number of shares (in thousands) used in computing: -basic earnings per common share 9,397 9,363 9,382 9,352 -diluted earnings per common share 9,433 9,399 9,423 9,390

FRP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets: Real estate investments at cost: Land $ 141,564 123,397 Buildings and improvements 268,132 265,278 Projects under construction 13,295 8,668 Total investments in properties 422,991 397,343 Less accumulated depreciation and depletion 54,523 46,678 Net investments in properties 368,468 350,665 Real estate held for investment, at cost 10,079 9,722 Investments in joint ventures 147,703 145,443 Net real estate investments 526,250 505,830 Cash and cash equivalents 144,783 161,521 Cash held in escrow 582 752 Accounts receivable, net 1,530 793 Investments available for sale at fair value — 4,317 Federal and state income taxes receivable — 1,103 Unrealized rents 830 620 Deferred costs 2,469 2,726 Other assets 546 528 Total assets $ 676,990 678,190 Liabilities: Secured notes payable $ 178,520 178,409 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,720 6,137 Other liabilities 1,886 1,886 Federal and state income taxes payable 456 — Deferred revenue 346 369 Deferred income taxes 64,180 64,047 Deferred compensation 1,310 1,302 Tenant security deposits 887 790 Total liabilities 252,305 252,940 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock, $.10 par value 25,000,000 shares authorized, 9,455,096 and 9,411,028 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 945 941 Capital in excess of par value 59,148 57,617 Retained earnings 339,561 337,752 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (1,420 ) 113 Total shareholders’ equity 398,234 396,423 Noncontrolling interest MRP 26,451 28,827 Total equity 424,685 425,250 Total liabilities and equity $ 676,990 678,190

Asset Management Segment :

Three months ended September 30 (dollars in thousands) 2022 % 2021 % Change % Lease revenue $ 935 100.0 % 619 100.0 % 316 51.1 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 219 23.4 % 137 22.1 % 82 59.9 % Operating expenses 162 17.3 % 76 12.3 % 86 113.2 % Property taxes 53 5.7 % 37 6.0 % 16 43.2 % Management company indirect 109 11.7 % 200 32.3 % (91 ) -45.5 % Corporate expense 127 13.6 % 180 29.1 % (53 ) -29.4 % Cost of operations 670 71.7 % 630 101.8 % 40 6.3 % Operating profit (loss) $ 265 28.3 % (11 ) -1.8 % 276 -2509.1 %

Mining Royalty Lands Segment :

Three months ended September 30 (dollars in thousands) 2022 % 2021 % Change % Mining lands lease revenue $ 2,471 100.0 % 2,249 100.0 % 222 9.9 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 172 7.0 % 38 1.7 % 134 352.6 % Operating expenses 18 0.7 % 11 0.5 % 7 63.6 % Property taxes 69 2.8 % 68 3.0 % 1 1.5 % Management company indirect 129 5.2 % 95 4.2 % 34 35.8 % Corporate expense 83 3.4 % 69 3.1 % 14 20.3 % Cost of operations 471 19.1 % 281 12.5 % 190 67.6 % Operating profit $ 2,000 80.9 % 1,968 87.5 % 32 1.6 %

Development Segment :

Three months ended September 30 (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Change Lease revenue $ 412 401 11 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 47 53 (6 ) Operating expenses 250 62 188 Property taxes 355 355 — Management company indirect 625 335 290 Corporate expense 457 326 131 Cost of operations 1,734 1,131 603 Operating loss $ (1,322 ) (730 ) (592 )

Stabilized Joint Venture Segment :

Three months ended September 30 (dollars in thousands) 2022 % 2021 % Change % Lease revenue $ 5,476 100.0 % 5,204 100.0 % 272 5.2 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 2,306 42.1 % 3,568 68.6 % (1,262 ) -35.4 % Operating expenses 1,537 28.1 % 1,408 27.0 % 129 9.2 % Property taxes 557 10.2 % 526 10.1 % 31 5.9 % Management company indirect 103 1.9 % 115 2.2 % (12 ) -10.4 % Corporate expense 67 1.2 % 82 1.6 % (15 ) -18.3 % Cost of operations 4,570 83.5 % 5,699 109.5 % (1,129 ) -19.8 % Operating profit (loss) $ 906 16.5 % (495 ) -9.5 % 1,401 -283.0 %

Asset Management Segment :

Nine months ended September 30 (dollars in thousands) 2022 % 2021 % Change % Lease revenue $ 2,686 100.0 % 1,919 100.0 % 767 40.0 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 683 25.4 % 408 21.3 % 275 67.4 % Operating expenses 441 16.4 % 289 15.0 % 152 52.6 % Property taxes 158 5.9 % 117 6.1 % 41 35.0 % Management company indirect 301 11.2 % 577 30.1 % (276 ) -47.8 % Corporate expense 496 18.5 % 682 35.5 % (186 ) -27.3 % Cost of operations 2,079 77.4 % 2,073 108.0 % 6 0.3 % Operating profit (loss) $ 607 22.6 % (154 ) -8.0 % 761 -494.2 %

Mining Royalty Lands Segment :

Nine months ended September 30 (dollars in thousands) 2022 % 2021 % Change % Mining lands lease revenue $ 7,779 100.0 % 7,198 100.0 % 581 8.1 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 416 5.4 % 161 2.2 % 255 158.4 % Operating expenses 50 0.6 % 34 0.5 % 16 47.1 % Property taxes 203 2.6 % 199 2.8 % 4 2.0 % Management company indirect 346 4.4 % 273 3.8 % 73 26.7 % Corporate expense 325 4.2 % 258 3.6 % 67 26.0 % Cost of operations 1,340 17.2 % 925 12.9 % 415 44.9 % Operating profit $ 6,439 82.8 % 6,273 87.1 % 166 2.6 %

Development Segment :

Nine months ended September 30 (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Change Lease revenue $ 1,203 1,169 34 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 139 159 (20 ) Operating expenses 541 133 408 Property taxes 1,066 1,082 (16 ) Management company indirect 1,621 996 625 Corporate expense 1,794 1,267 527 Cost of operations 5,161 3,637 1,524 Operating loss $ (3,958 ) (2,468 ) (1,490 )

Stabilized Joint Venture Segment :

Nine months ended September 30 (dollars in thousands) 2022 % 2021 % Change % Lease revenue $ 15,961 100.0 % 12,535 100.0 % 3,426 27.3 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 7,272 45.6 % 8,899 71.0 % (1,627 ) -18.3 % Operating expenses 4,284 26.9 % 3,336 26.6 % 948 28.4 % Property taxes 1,676 10.5 % 1,366 11.0 % 310 22.7 % Management company indirect 277 1.7 % 291 2.3 % (14 ) -4.8 % Corporate expense 261 1.6 % 279 2.2 % (18 ) -6.5 % Cost of operations 13,770 86.3 % 14,171 113.1 % (401 ) -2.8 % Operating profit (loss) $ 2,191 13.7 % (1,636 ) -13.1 % 3,827 -233.9 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, FRP presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to our Board of Directors, management and investors regarding certain trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, purposes of determining management incentive compensation and budgeting, forecasting and planning purposes. We provide Pro-rata net operating income (NOI) because we believe it assists investors and analysts in estimating our economic interest in our consolidated and unconsolidated partnerships, when read in conjunction with our reported results under GAAP. This measure is not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for GAAP financial measures.

Pro-Rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation Nine months ended 09/30/22 (in thousands) Stabilized Asset Joint Mining Unallocated FRP Management Development Venture Royalties Corporate Holdings Segment Segment Segment Segment Expenses Totals Net income (loss) $ 443 (4,953 ) (166 ) 5,311 735 1,370 Income tax allocation 164 (1,837 ) 101 1,969 129 526 Income (loss) before income taxes 607 (6,790 ) (65 ) 7,280 864 1,896 Less: Unrealized rents 223 — (62 ) 153 — 314 Gain on sale of real estate — — — 874 — 874 Interest income — 2,311 — — 895 3,206 Plus: Equity in loss of joint ventures — 5,143 72 33 — 5,248 Interest expense — — 2,184 — 31 2,215 Depreciation/amortization 683 139 7,272 416 — 8,510 Management company indirect 301 1,621 277 346 — 2,545 Allocated Corporate expenses 496 1,794 261 325 — 2,876 Net operating income (loss) 1,864 (404 ) 10,063 7,373 — 18,896 NOI of noncontrolling interest — — (3,212 ) — — (3,212 ) Pro-rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures — 1,896 390 — — 2,286 Pro-rata net operating income $ 1,864 1,492 7,241 7,373 — 17,970



