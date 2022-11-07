Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Monthly Declaration of the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares

Charenton-le-Pont, FRANCE

MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

(ARTICLE L233-8II THE COMMERCIAL CODE and 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATIONS OF THE FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY (AMF))

Charenton-le-Pont, 7th November 2022

MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS

ISIN Code: 0000060873

Situation at:Total number of shares comprising share capitalTotal number of voting rights
31 October 2022111 989 820

Number of voting rights (1):
122 623 912



Number of exercisable voting rights (2):
122 523 957



Do the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits SA by-laws contain a clause requiring disclosure of the crossing of any statutory thresholds in addition to that relating to legal thresholds: yes.

(1)   Including treasury shares

(2)   After deduction of treasury shares

