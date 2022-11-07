Global Urgent Care Apps Market Size to reach a revised size of US$ 2.5 Bn by 2030 | CAGR 7.3%

New York, United States , Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Market for Urgent Care Apps estimated at US$ 0.4 Billion in the year 2021, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3%. The urgent care applications market dynamics will be exacerbated by rising smartphone production and sales worldwide, as well as increased penetration of 4G and 5G networks. Increased usage of smartphones and the prevalence of 3G and 4G networks, demand for urgent care apps has increased. Furthermore, the market is growing due to a growing focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery around the world. Poor internet connectivity in emerging countries is expected to stifle market expansion. On the other hand, the growing number of smartphone users and increased awareness of medication management apps, particularly among patients in developing countries, are likely to provide considerable profit potential for market players.

Furthermore, governments in few nations are launching deliberate programmes to raise awareness of medical issues and available healthcare facilities. The increasing demand for virtual healthcare facilities via mobile applications would create profitable prospects for urgent care app solution providers. For example, Florida Blue created a new application called Florida Blue HMO in collaboration with Sanitas Medical Centers. Members of myBlue Connected Care will have direct access to the latter's care team with no co-pay. This platform would allow patients to make virtual appointments, provide advice on where to seek care, and manage in-person and virtual appointments.

The post-hospital apps segment is expected to dominate the market share in 2020 of global urgent care apps market owing to the increase in the number of stroke, trauma, and cardiac patients who require rehab support during post-hospital care. The cardiac condition segment is expected to dominate the market share in 2020 of global urgent care apps market owing to increased frequency of heart disorders around the world, as well as an increase in demand for cost-effective healthcare delivery services that can be accessed at any time and from any location.

North America is expected to dominate the market share in 2020 of global urgent care apps market owing to deployment of patient data privacy regulations, improved quality of treatment, faster internet speeds, the desire to cut spiraling healthcare costs, and a growing focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery. Increased attention on enhancing the quality of health-care services, a considerable number of smart phone users, and a well-established high-speed internet network.

Urgent Care Apps: Recent Developments

December 2021- Florida Blue created a new application called Florida Blue HMO in collaboration with Sanitas Medical Centers. Members of myBlue Connected Care will have direct access to the latter's care team with no co-pay. In addition, product differentiation and developments, as well as service expansion, are projected to help organizations thrive in the market.

Urgent Care Apps: Regional Analysis

Urgent Care Apps: Competitive Analysis

The urgent care apps market share is moderately consolidated and includes various companies such as Hospify, Pulsara, Pivot Design Group (Viatherapy), Medisafe, Smartpatient (Mytherapy), Johnson & Johnson, Patientsafe Solutions, Alayacare, Siilo, Vocera Communications, Tigerconnect, Voalte, Allm Inc., Twiage, amongst others.

Major players operating in this market have witnessed significant adoption of strategies that include business expansion and partnership to reduce supply and demand gap. With increase in awareness & demand for urgent care apps across the globe, major players are collaborating their product portfolio to provide differentiated and innovative products.

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current panels market trends and forecast estimations from 2022 to 2030, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

An in-depth market analysis includes analysis of various regions, which is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global is provided. The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2022 to 2030, in terms of value.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

Key market players within the urgent care apps market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of the global urgent care apps market.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. The leading players in the global urgent care apps market include Hospify, Pulsara, Pivot Design Group (Viatherapy), Medisafe, Smartpatient (Mytherapy), Johnson & Johnson, Patientsafe Solutions, Alayacare, Siilo, Vocera Communications, Tigerconnect, Voalte, Allm Inc., Twiage, amongst and Others Prominent Key Players.

