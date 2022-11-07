Forklift Truck Market to Obtain Overwhelming Growth of USD 118.29 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Growth Forecast, Opportunities and Competitive Outlook

BIRMINGHAM, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has just completed and published a study report with the title " Forklift Truck Market " (including the United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, and other regions). The report emphasizes opportunities, and risks, and leverages this information to help readers make strategic and tactical decisions. The Forklift Truck report encompasses the key developments in the market with respect to the current scenario and the forthcoming advancements. All the parameters of this report can be explored to analyze market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. The Forklift Truck market report is a scrupulous investigation of the current scenario of the global market, which covers several market dynamics. This Forklift Truck market report provides an explanation of the detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

They assist in moving packed goods around the storage area, and loading and unloading goods from vehicles. Global Forklift Truck Market was valued at USD 48.12 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 118.29 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 11.90% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Class III: Electric Motor Pedestrian Trucks account for the largest application segment in the respective market owing to the high demand in warehouses and distribution centers. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

A forklift truck refers to an industrial machine that incorporates two horizontal prongs for loading and transporting goods and materials. The machine is usually operated by a trained machinist. This truck is powered by electric batteries or combustion engines.

Forklift trucks market have been deployed for lifting and transferring heavy materials, such as crates, container goods, and other such components, over a short distance. These heavy-duty electric lift trucks are ideal for warehousing operations, recycling operations and dockyards to perform numerous functions.

Opportunities

Furthermore, increase in demand for battery-operated forklifts extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, surge in investments will further expand the market.

Recent Developments

In June 2020, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., had acquired Zhejiang Maximal Forklift Co., Ltd. Hyster had acquired 75 percent of the outstanding shares. This acquisition has helped the company to strengthen its product portfolio in material handling equipment.

Some of the Major Players operating in the Forklift Truck Market are

Jungheinrich AG

Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. (a subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.)

KION GROUP AG

Lift Technologies, Inc.

Crown Equipment Corporation

CLARK

Manitou Group

Komatsu Ltd

Hangcha

DOOSAN INDUSTRIAL VEHICLE AMERICA CORP

Konecranes

Palletrans Forklifts

HUBTEX Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG

Anhui Heli Co., Ltd.

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO., LTD

Lonking Machinery Co., Ltd.

EP Equipment, CO.,LTD

Combilift Material Handling Solutions

Godrej Material Handling

Key Market Drivers:

Expansion of Construction Industry

The rise in the construction industry along with the swift industrialization is one of the major factors driving the growth of forklift truck market . These trucks are popular for being powerful, user-friendly, economical, and easy to maintain. They are usually utilized in several industrial tasks owing to their unique features.

Increase in Warehouses

The surge in number of warehouse developments in the advancing countries accelerate the market growth. The rise in need from the manufacturing industry has a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Concerns regarding Safety

The increase in the adoption of forklift truck market to enhance productivity, and reduce injuries and disasters further influence the market. Also, an inclination for IC-engine forklift trucks in developing regions assist in the expansion of the market.

Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the forklift truck market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominates the forklift truck market due to the rise in inclination of manufacturers toward plant automation within the region.

Europe is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the rapid urbanization and rising demand from chemical and food manufacturers in the region.

Key Market Segmentation: -

By Product Type

Counterbalance

Warehouse

By Power Source

Internal Combustion Forklift Truck

Electric Forklift Truck

By Class

Class V (IC Engine Forklift Trucks, Pneumatic Tire)

Class IV (IC Engine Forklift Trucks, Solid/Cushion Tires)

Class I (Electric Motor Rider Forklift Trucks)

Class III (Electric Hand Forklift Trucks)

Class II (Electric Motor Narrow Aisle Forklift Truck)

Class VI (Electric and IC Engine Tractors)

Class VII (Rough Terrain Forklift Truck)

By Tonnage

Below 5 Ton

5 To 10 Ton

11 To 36 Ton

36 Ton and Above

By Fuel Type

Electric

LPG/CNG

Diesel

Gasoline

By Industry

Construction

Freight and Logistic

Food Industry

Retail

Chemical

Paper and Wood

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

