Underwater Communication System Market Size is projected to reach USD 10.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9%: Spherical Insights

New York, United States, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global Underwater Communication System Market Size to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2021 to USD 10.40 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period. A UCS is beneficial for scientific research. Researchers have been drawn or persuaded to use wireless communication technology for underwater applications by the rapid advancement of communication technology in recent years.

Global Underwater Communication System Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Connectivity (Hardwired and Wireless), By Application (Climate Monitoring, Environmental Monitoring, Hydrography, Oceanography, Pollution Monitoring, and Others), By End-User (Marine, Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Scientific Research & Development and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030."





The hardware segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the component, the underwater communication system market is categorized into Hardware, software, and Services. The hardware segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. LCDs, capacitors, resistors, cables & connectors, transistors, PCBs, diodes, adapters/transformers, LEDs, and push buttons are hardware components used in underwater communication. Reconstruction and amplification filters are used in the hardware implementations, which reduce hardware cost and complexity while boosting flexibility. System engineering, maintenance, and technical support are just a few of UCS's nautical solutions and services. SEASCAPE sells, makes, and provides maintenance for underwater tools and equipment. Specialized surface and subsea products are designed, developed, and produced by SEASCAPE for international distribution.





The wireless segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on connectivity, the underwater communication system market is categorized into Hardwired and Wireless. The wireless segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Data is transported through water in wireless transmission . Underwater wireless communications are essential for scientific data collection, underwater exploration, and environmental monitoring. Underwater wireless communications still pose certain challenges because of the distinct and challenging conditions that define these channels. Significant attenuation, multipath dispersion, and constrained resource consumption are a few of these circumstances. Recently, many academic and industrial researchers have focused on creating cutting-edge approaches for future underwater wireless networks and communications.





The environmental monitoring segment is to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the underwater communication system market is categorized into climate monitoring, environmental monitoring, hydrography, oceanography, pollution monitoring, and others. The environmental monitoring segment is to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. These techniques can also be used to monitor and control environmental contamination. There is also evidence of climate change. Natural disasters can also be forecasted by using these tools to identify early warning signs. This reduces the possibility that such catastrophes may occur. UCS is used for data collection and underwater exploration, which helps study oceanography. The underwater discoveries might be helpful for the advancement of current innovations as well as the health industry . In agreement with the application requirements of ocean observation, offshore demonstration and verification tests are conducted for various experimental sea regions, such as the offshore and deep sea.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size 2030 USD 10.40 Billion CAGR 10.9% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By Component, By Connectivity By End-User, By Region, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report Coverage Drivers, Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Kongsberg, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Thales, Saab AB, Teledyne Marine, Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, Sonardyne, DSPComm,

Key Insights

The global underwater communication system market was valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2021.

The market is growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2030

The global underwater communication system market is expected to reach USD 10.40 billion by 2030

Europe is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period





Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Spherical Insights has segmented the global underwater communication system market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Underwater Communication System Market, By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Underwater Communication System Market, By Connectivity

Hardwired

Wireless

Global Underwater Communication System Market, By Application

Climate Monitoring

Environmental Monitoring

Hydrography

Oceanography

Pollution Monitoring

Others

Global Underwater Communication System Market, By End-User

Marine

Military & Defense

Oil & Gas

Scientific Research & Development

Others

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





List of Key Market Players

Kongsberg

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Thales

Saab AB

Teledyne Marine

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc

Sonardyne

DSPComm

Undersea Systems International, Inc.

Sea and Land Technologies Pte Ltd.

EvoLogics GmbH

Hydromea





Key Target Audience

Market Players

Investors

End-users

Government Authorities

Consulting And Research Firm

Venture capitalists

Third-party knowledge providers

TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Objectives of the Study Market Definition Research Scope Research Methodology and Assumptions Executive Summary Premium Insights Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Top Investment Pockets Market Attractiveness Analysis By Component Market Attractiveness Analysis By Connectivity Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application Market Attractiveness Analysis By End-user Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region Industry Trends Market Dynamics Market Evaluation Drivers UWC helps in monitoring the activities Restraints Expensive products Opportunities Researchers are showing interest in measuring and monitoring Challenges Rusting of products

lobal Underwater Communication System Market Analysis and Projection, By Component Global Underwater Communication System Market Analysis and Projection, By Connectivity Global Underwater Communication System Market Analysis and Projection, By Application Global Underwater Communication System Market Analysis and Projection, By End-user Global Underwater Communication System Market Analysis and Projection, By Regional Analysis Global Underwater Communication System Market-Competitive Landscape

12. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

12.1. Company Profiles

12.1.1. Kongsberg

12.1.2. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

12.1.3. Thales

12.1.4. Saab AB

12.1.5. Teledyne Marine

12.1.6. Others

13. LIST OF TABLES

14. LIST OF FIGURES

15. INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

16. FUTURE OF THE MARKET

Table of Content and Figure





Market News

In August 2022 - Researchers at Stanford University created a robot that can dive deep into wrecks and sunken aircraft. Its operators are capable of having an underwater experience similar to OceanOneK.





