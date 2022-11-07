SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market Size is projected to reach USD 69.17 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22%: Spherical Insights

New York, United States, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market size to grow from USD 11,553.0 million in 2021 to USD 69,172 million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22% during the forecast period. The SNP genotyping and analysis market has grown due to the rising prevalence of fatal diseases such as cancer, diabetes and others. In addition, the growing demand for genetic analysis in animal and plant feedstock increasing the market growth.

Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Microarrays and GeneChips, Taqman Allelic Discrimination, SNP Pyrosequencing, Applied Biosciences SNPlex, Sequemon MassArray Maldi-TOF, and Other), By Application (Diagnostic Research, Pharmacogenomics, Agricultural Biotechnology, Breeding and Animal Livestock), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030. “in detail along with the table of contents. https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/snp-genotyping-and-analysis-market





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1285





The COVID-19 pandemic has made an adverse impact on credit portfolios. There has been an unprecedented rise in unemployment and disruption in economic activity, putting a strain on the solvency of customers and companies. Central banks have taken a proactive approach by injecting liquidity into the market by lowering interest rates and asset purchase programs. Managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets were hard enough with ongoing geopolitical tensions, international trade wars, and the occasional hurricanes and earthquakes. The current pandemic situation has forced chief risk officers and their teams to recalibrate old assumptions and models used to manage and monitor risk. COVID-19’s global impact has shown that interconnectedness plays an important role in international cooperation. As a result, many governments started rushing toward identifying, evaluating, and procuring reliable solutions powered by AI.





The SNP pyrosequencing segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the technology, the global SNP genotyping and analysis market is categorized into Microarrays and GeneChips, Taqman Allelic Discrimination, SNP Pyrosequencing, Applied Biosciences SNPlex, Sequenom MassArray Maldi-TOF, and Other. The SNP pyrosequencing segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. Based on the idea of sequencing by synthesis, pyrosequencing is another way to figure out the order of small pieces of DNA . When compared to the Sanger method, Pyrosequencing works better and takes less time. But this method can't always be used in the same ways as the traditional method.





The pharmacogenomics segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the SNP genotyping and analysis market is categorized into Diagnostic Research, Pharmacogenomics, Agricultural Biotechnology, Breeding and Animal Livestock. The pharmacogenomics segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. A big part of the pharmacogenomics market can be attributed to the growing industry for personalized medicine. For drug development purposes, SNPs in genetic materials are used a lot. Because of this, it is expected that the need for pharmacogenomics will increase, which will make the growth in the SNP Genotyping market .





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size 2030 USD 69.17 Billion CAGR 22% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By Technology, By Application, By Region, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report Coverage Drivers, Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Sequenom, Inc., Douglas Scientific LLC, PREMIER Biosoft, Sequenom Inc., Luminex Corp.,

Buy Now Full Report @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1285





Key Insights

The global SNP genotyping and analysis market was valued at USD 11,553.0 Million in 2021.

The market is growing at a CAGR of 22% from 2021 to 2030

The global SNP genotyping and analysis market is expected to reach USD 69,172 Million by 2030

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period





Market Segment

This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2030. Spherical Insights has segmented the global SNP genotyping and analysis market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market, By Technology

Microarrays and GeneChips

Taqman Allelic Discrimination

SNP Pyrosequencing

Applied Biosciences SNPlex

Sequemon MassArray Maldi-TOF

Other

Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market, By Application

Diagnostic Research

Pharmacogenomics

Agricultural Biotechnology

Breeding

Animal Livestock





North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2021.

The Global SNP genotyping and analysis market has been segmented into five major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. In the context of North America, the United States is expected to grow and change a lot. Because of the steadily rising number of chronic illnesses in the United States, it is likely that there will be more demand for genotyping tools and services.

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





List of Key Market Players:

Sequenom, Inc.

Douglas Scientific LLC

PREMIER Biosoft

Sequenom Inc.

Luminex Corp.

Life Technologies Corp.

Fluidigm

Illumina, Inc.

Affymetrix, Inc.





Key Target Audience

Market Players

Investors

End-users

Government Authorities

Consulting And Research Firm

Venture capitalists





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1285





Market News

In February 2021, Novacyt put out its SNPsig portfolio of PCR genotyping assays. These tests can be used to help figure out if a new type of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is present.

In August 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific made changes to its products that made them better. The business's Applied Biosystems TaqMan SARS-CoV-2 mutation panel, which is used to diagnose the Delta and Lambda strains of the virus, has been updated.





Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Global Lentiviral Vectors Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Lentiviral promoter, Lentiviral fusion tags, Lentivirus packaging systems and Other), By Type (Product and Services), By Generation (4th-generation, 3rd-generation, 2nd-generation and 1st-generation), By Workflow (Upstream Processing And Downstream Processing), By Delivery Method (In Vivo and Ex Vivo), By Disease Indication (Cancer, Genetic Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Veterinary Disease And Other), By Application (Gene Therapy And Vaccinology), By End User (Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Academic/Research Institutes), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

Global Orthopedic Regenerative Medicine Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Allograft, Cell-based, and Viscosupplements), By Application (Orthopedic Pain Management, Trauma Repair, Cartilage & Tendon Repair, Joint Reconstruction, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

Global Aviation MRO Market Size , Share, and Global Demand Statistics, By Organization (Airline/ Operator MRO, Independent MRO, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) MRO), By Aircraft Type (Narrow Body, Wide Body, Regional Jet, Others), By Service Type (Engine Overhaul, Airframe Maintenance, Line Maintenance, Modification, Others), Aircraft Generation (Old Generation, Mid Generation, New Generation), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2030





FAQs are covered of SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market

How big is the SNP genotyping and analysis market?

Who are the key players in the SNP genotyping and analysis market?

What are the segments in the SNP genotyping and analysis market?

What are the major factors driving the growth of the SNP genotyping and analysis market?





About the Spherical Insights

Spherical Insights is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Spherical Insights

Email: sales@sphericalinsights.com

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (US)