Floor Polishing Machine Market To Grow USD 18,071.8 MN at a 5.2% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Floor Polishing Machine Market Research Report: Information by Operation, Floor Type, Application, Sales Channel and Region —Forecast till 2030", states that the global floor polishing machine market revenue is poised to reach USD 18,071.8 MN by 2030, growing at a 5.2% CAGR during the assessment period (2022-2030).



Floor Polishing Machine Market Overview

The floor polishing machine market witnesses rapid revenue growth across the globe. The burgeoning construction industry creates vast demand for floor polishing machines. Besides, the several advantages, such as increased safety, efficiency, productivity, and cost-savings that these machines offer, impact the market growth positively. These machines also offer increased return on investment (ROI) for end-user companies.

The floor polishing machine market is likely to witness a healthy uptick in demand from the residential as well as commercial sectors worldwide. Various ongoing research and development programs have brought endless possibilities to improve their precision, production speed, and control with more advanced, automated units. Today's floor polishing machines are integrated with sophisticated sensors and controls, achieving tighter dimensional tolerances and surface finish in much less time. The equipment can be used to grind concrete floors and ceramics to precise dimensions before polishing.

Top Key players involved in the floor polishing machine market are,

Hako GmbH (Germany)

Alfred Kärcher GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Nilfisk (Denmark)

Tornado Industries (US)

Tennant Company (US)

Minuteman International Inc. (US)

Fimap S.p.A. (Italy)

Clemas & Co Limited (UK)

Adiatek S.r.l. (Italy)

Denis Rawlins Limited (UK)

NSS Enterprises Inc. (US)

Kaivac Inc. (US)

Numatic International Ltd. (UK)

KLindex (Italy)

EUREKA S.p.A. Unipersonale (Italy)

Thanks to the latest technological advances, floor polishing machines can now grind new and old floor surfaces, turning them into a high-gloss finish without polishing or coating. Offering superior durability and easy maintenance, floor polishing machines have become common in warehouses, retail spaces, schools, and other heavily visited facilities, such as exhibition centers, malls, museums, etc.

Floor polishing machines serve much more than a handful of purposes. They also offer a good alternative for people who can't afford expensive marble/granite flooring but wants the same quality, mirror-like finishing. Also, floor polishing machines are important for office buildings, hotels, restaurants, and other public facilities needing to project a glossy, clean, professional image.

These machines bring additional financial savings, reducing the need for artificial lighting systems. The new generation of pads in these machines restores and upgrades any floor, delivering outstanding results & savings. New investment in manufacturing floor polishing machines continued throughout 2021. The new machines offer considerable savings on electricity, gas, and clay wastage. The development of innovative new production methods is a major change instituted by manufacturers.

Floor Polishing Machine Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 2030: USD 18,071.8 million CAGR during 2022-2030 5.2% Key Market Opportunities Deployment of automation technology in floor polishing machines



Green cleaning technology



Growing demand for lightweight floor cleaning machines



Increasing investment for the development of autonomous mobile robot Key Market Drivers Growing industrialization



Increasing retail service



Stringent government regulations regarding the level of cleanliness in industries

Industry Trends

Moreover, government initiatives for infrastructure development worldwide substantiate the market demand. Huge R&D investments made by manufacturers to develop advanced floor polishing machines boost the market value. Additionally, favorable government policies for producing these machines bolster market revenues. The robust demand for floor polishing machines and rapid economic growth worldwide has increased the market shares.

Polishing floors ensures sparkling, shiny surfaces that are easier to clean, protecting from dust, dirt, and allergens. Also, polished floors do not need messy waxes or coatings and allow significant savings in terms of labor and time, eliminating the need for expenses required to apply waxes and other substrates. Their glossy surfaces resist marks from sharp objects and stains from oil & chemical spills.

Floor Polishing Machine Market Segments

The floor polishing machine market is segmented into floor types, operations, applications, sales channels, and regions. The operation segment is bifurcated into manual, automatic, and semi-automatic. The floor type segment is bifurcated into carpet, concrete, stone, wood, tile & grout, and others. The application segment is bifurcated into commercial and residential. The sales channel segment is bifurcated into offline and online. The region segment is bifurcated into the Americas, Asia-Pacific, MEA, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Floor Polishing Machine Market Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region holds a significant share of the global floor polishing machine market. Rapid growth in the construction sector and economic conditions, alongside increased investments by key market players, drive the market growth. Besides, rapid industrialization and rising infrastructure development projects in the region create vast market demand. Also, rapid industrial growth substantiates the region's market shares.

The strong presence of major floor polishing machine manufacturers increasingly investing in bringing more innovations to their polishing equipment impacts the market growth positively. Additionally, increased spending in the construction sector, witnessing exponential growth in the region's residential & housing sector foster the market value. With their increasing infrastructural development projects, Japan, South Korea, China, and India push floor polishing machine market revenues.

Floor Polishing Machine Market Competitive Analysis

The global floor polishing machine market is estimated to witness significant strategic approaches, such as expansion, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and advanced technology integration. Leading market players invest strategically in driving research and development activities and fostering their expansion plans.

Considering the significantly increased online searches for locally produced, eco-friendly floor polishing machines and considerable spending in upgrading and refurbishing workspaces, manufacturers are analyzing their supply chain and the sustainability of their manufacturing processes. They invest hugely in improving machine efficiencies and reducing their carbon footprint by utilizing the most sustainable products to entrench their position as a sustainable and credible manufacturer.

For instance, recently, on Aug.17, 2021, The Malish Corporation launched an all-new concrete restoration and polishing system - Diamond Devil, representing an advanced approach to concrete and terrazzo floor maintenance. This next-gen solution slashes time, saves money, and delivers superior results. The newly launched Diamond Devil concrete restoration & polishing system speedily removes old coatings from concrete floors and polishes them to a fresh finish with an unsurpassed shine.

