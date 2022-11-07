Magnetic Materials Market Size is projected to reach USD 58.97 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7%: Spherical Insights

New York, United States, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global Magnetic Materials Market Size to grow from USD 30.25 billion in 2021 to USD 58.97 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during the forecast period. The demand for magnetic materials in the automotive and electronic industries is expected to increase, fuelling the expansion. Among other things, magnetic materials are utilised in magnetic separators, motors, transformer cores, electromagnets, generators, microphones, and speakers.





The Soft segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the Type, the global Magnetic Materials Market is categorized into Hard/Permanent, Semi-hard, and Soft. The Soft segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. The demand for Soft magnetic materials is increasing rapidly as they have material' hysteric loops enclosing smaller spaces. These materials exhibit high initial permeability, low remnant magnetization, and low coercively. These materials have minimal hysteresis and eddy current losses. These factors are leading soft segment to rapid growth in the market.





The Automotive and Transportation segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the application, the Magnetic Materials Market is categorized into Automotive & Transportation, Electronics, Energy and Others. The Automotive and Transportation segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Growing investments by the present Automotive & Transportation market with enormous opportunities leading to rapid growth in the magnetic material market.





“Global Magnetic Materials Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Type (Hard/Permanent, Semi-hard and Soft), By Application (Automotive & Transportation, Electronics, Energy and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.” in detail along with the table of contents. https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/magnetic-materials-market





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size 2030 USD 58.97 Billion CAGR 7.7% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Region, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report Coverage Drivers, Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Daido Steel Co. Ltd., Hitachi Metals Ltd., TDK Corp, Lynas Corporation Ltd., Molycorp Magnequench, Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corporation,

Key Insights

The global Magnetic Materials Market was valued at USD 30.25 billion in 2021.

The market is growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030

The global Magnetic Materials Market is expected to reach USD 58.97 billion by 2030

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period





Market Segment

This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2030. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Magnetic Materials Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Magnetic Materials Market, By Type

Hard/Permanent

Semi-hard

Soft

Global Magnetic Materials Market, By Application

Automotive & Transportation

Electronics

Energy

Others





Asia- Pacific is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2021.

The Global Magnetic Materials Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. The automotive and electronics sectors' high-volume production in China, India, and Japan is expected to drive up demand for magnetic materials in the area. For instance, China manufactured 32.5% of the world's automobiles in 2021, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA). Europe to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.





Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





List of Key Market Players:

Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

TDK Corp

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Lynas Corporation Ltd.

Molycorp Magnequench

Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corporation

Electron Energy Corporation

Tengam Engineering, Inc.

Galaxy Market

Adams Magnetic Products Co.





Key Target Audience

Market Players

Investors

End-users

Government Authorities

Consulting and Research Firm

Venture capitalists

Third-party knowledge providers





Market News

In January 2022- A magnet technology business called Quadrant recently announced plans to build a permanent magnet manufacturing facility in the United States. The business hopes to gain from the automotive industry's explosive growth in the manufacture of electric vehicles.

In October 2020- In Sano-shi, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan, Pacifico Energy announced the commencement of construction of a 54-MW solar project. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that the expansion of such energy projects would drive the demand for magnetic materials in the area.





FAQs are covered of Magnetic Materials Market

How big is the magnetic materials market?

Who are the key players in the magnetic materials market?

What are the segments in the magnetic materials market?

What are the major factors driving the growth of the magnetic materials market?





