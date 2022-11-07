Meningococcal vaccines Market Size is projected to reach USD 5.07 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%: Spherical Insights

New York, United States, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market size to grow from USD 2.88 billion in 2021 to USD 5.07 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period. The meningococcal vaccine market has grown due to the increasing prevalence of meningitis disease. In addition, growing awareness about the disease, increasing R&D, and rising immunization programs are helping in market growth.

Meningococcal illness can lead to meningitis, a severe and sometimes life-threatening inflammation of the membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord, and/or a life-threatening blood infection.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1290





The polysaccharide vaccines segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the type, the global meningococcal vaccines market is categorized into Polysaccharide Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Combination Vaccines, and Others. The polysaccharide vaccines segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. Due to the limited supply from a few vaccine makers, developing countries are still very interested in polysaccharide vaccines. The leaders in the market are working with local distributors to reach more people. Research that will be published by the National Institute of Health in 2021 shows that people with diabetes have twice the chance of getting meningitis. Diabetes is one of the most important risk factors because it makes it much more likely that a person will get meningitis.





The bexsero segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on a brand name, the meningococcal vaccines market is categorized into Menactra, Menveo, Nimenrix, Trumenba, Bexsero, and Others. The bexsero segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Bexsero is approved for use in more than 40 countries, including New Zealand, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Israel, Uruguay, Turkey, and Europe. The high rate of acceptance of the vaccine that protects against meningococcal infections caused by serotype B can also be linked to the growth in market share.





“Global Meningococcal vaccines market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Polysaccharide Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Combination Vaccines, and Others), By Brand Name ( Menactra, Menveo, Nimenrix, Trumenba, Bexsero, and Others), By End-user (Hospitals, Pharmacy Stores, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021–2030.” in detail along with the table of contents. https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/meningococcal-vaccines-market





The hospital segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on end-user, the meningococcal vaccines market is categorized into Hospitals, Pharmacy Stores, and Others. The hospital segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The hospital segment is rising with the increase in awareness among people regarding meningococcal vaccines.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size 2030 USD 5.07 Billion CAGR 6.5% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By Type, By Brand Name, By End-user, By Region, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report Coverage Drivers, Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Bio-Manguinhos, Biomed Pvt. Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc.,

Buy Now Full Report @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1290





Key Insights

The global meningococcal vaccines market was valued at USD 2.88 billion in 2021.

The market is growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030

The global meningococcal vaccines market is expected to reach USD 5.07 billion by 2030

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period





Market Segment

This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2030. Spherical Insights has segmented the global meningococcal vaccines market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market, By Type

Polysaccharide Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Combination Vaccines

Others

Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market, By Brand Name

Menactra

Menveo

Nimenrix

Trumenba

Bexsero

Others

Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market, By End-User

Hospitals

Pharmacy Stores

Others





North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2021.

The Global meningococcal vaccines market has been segmented into five major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. There are a lot of things that are driving the market in North America.

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





List of Key Market Players:

Bio-Manguinhos

Biomed Pvt. Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi Pasteur Inc.

Serum Institute of India Ltd





Key Target Audience

Market Players

Investors

End-users

Government Authorities

Consulting And Research Firm





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1290





Table of Content

Introduction Objectives of the Study Market Definition Research Scope Research Methodology and Assumptions Executive Summary Premium Insights Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Top Investment Pockets Market Attractiveness Analysis By Type Market Attractiveness Analysis By Brand Name Market Attractiveness Analysis By End User Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region Industry Trends Market Dynamics Market Evaluation Drivers Rise in incidence of infectious disease Restraints Side effects Opportunities Rise in R&D Challenge Lack of awareness Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market Analysis and Projection, By Type Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market Analysis and Projection, By Brand Name Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market Analysis and Projection, By End User Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market Analysis and Projection, By Regional Analysis Segment Overview North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Asia-Pacific Japan China India South America Brazil Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market-Competitive Landscape Overview Market Share of Key Players in the Meningococcal Vaccines Market Global Company Market Share North America Company Market Share Europe Company Market Share APAC Company Market Share Competitive Situations and Trends Coverage Launches and Developments Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements Mergers & Acquisitions Expansions Company Profiles Biomed Pvt. Ltd GlaxoSmithKline plc Merck & Co., Inc. Novartis AG Pfizer Inc.

Get a Details TOC of This Report @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/table-of-contents/meningococcal-vaccines-market





Market News

In May 2022, the British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline said it would pay up to USD 3.3 billion to buy the privately held biopharmaceutical company Affinivax. This was done to improve its vaccine pipeline. As the company gets ready to split its consumer unit from the rest of the business, this is a key area of focus.

In March 2022, the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) will be in charge of studies to find out how well the meningococcal vaccine works for babies and young children in Africa. If this trial goes as planned, the World Health Organization could give its approval for this specific use of the vaccine.





Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Global TCV Vaccines Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Vaccine Brand (Ty21a ( Vivotif), ViCPS ( Typhim Vi), Vi-TT ( Peda-typhTM), and Typbar TCV), By Distribution Channel (Public, UNICEF, Tender ( Govt.), and Private), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

Global Bovine Mastitis Market Size , Share, and COVID-15.5 Impact Analysis By Type (Clinical and Sub-Clinical), By Product (Antibiotics, Surgery, Vaccines, Pain Killers, and Others), By Route of Administration (Intra-Mammary and Systemic), By Therapy (Lactating Period and Dry Period), By End Users (Hospitals, Veterinary Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

Global Biologics Market Size , Share & Trends Analysis Report, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Source (Microbial, Mammalian), By Products (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Recombinant Proteins, Antisense, RNAi), By Disease Category, By Manufacturing, And By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis, and Forecast till 2030.





FAQs are covered of Meningococcal Vaccine Market

How big is the meningococcal vaccine market?

Who are the key players in the meningococcal vaccine market?

What are the segments in the meningococcal vaccine market?

What are the major factors driving the growth of the meningococcal vaccine market?





About the Spherical Insights

Spherical Insights is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.





Contact Us:

Company Name: Spherical Insights

Email: sales@sphericalinsights.com

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (US)