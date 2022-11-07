Mineral Wool Material Market Size is projected to reach USD 20.31 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.0 %: Spherical Insights

New York, United States, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mineral Wool Material Market Size to grow from USD 14.27 billion in 2021 to USD 20.31 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0% during the forecast period. Global Mineral Wool Material Market demand is expected to increase due to factors such as environmental tolerance, potential prospects for acoustic insulation applications, quickly expanding urbanisation, and rising construction activity.

The mineral wool market comprises companies (organisations, sole traders, and partnerships) that sell mineral wool, which is used as an insulator to endure intense heat. A controlled mixture of raw materials, including stone or silica, is used to create this fibrous material, which is then melted at a specific temperature to create a flexible fibrous mat. Mineral wool is an inorganic, non-metallic product that may be shaped into various shapes and covered with various sheet materials. Rolls of mineral wool, which are used for loft insulation of pre-formed and faced pipe sections, acoustic panels, and ceiling tiles, contain loose granular material used for blown insulation of wall slabs, cavity walls, and slabs for walls.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1292





The Glass Wool segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the Product, the global Mineral Wool Material Market is categorized into Glass Wool and Rock Wool. The Glass Wool segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. The Glass Wool market is anticipated to rise significantly throughout the forecasted period because glass wool is non-combustible, it is regarded as the most efficient and environmentally friendly product . Additionally, glass wool satisfies all specifications for ideal thermal and acoustic insulation performance demanded by the application sectors. It is created by mixing up to 80% recycled glass, fluxing agents, and silica sand from nature, which results in a product with no ozone depleting potential (ODP) and no CFCs or HFCs. Additionally, due to the significant contribution of Glass Wool investment from large nations like China, India, and Brazil, the Glass Wool market generates significant amounts of income, and the Glass Wool market is anticipated to rise significantly throughout the forecasted period.





The Transportation segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the Application, the Mineral Wool Material Market is categorized into Industrial, Transportation, Building & Blanket and Others. The Transportation segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the growing demand for Transportation, the number of vehicles on the road, the increase in the vehicle population, and the number of new cars sold all directly affect the demand for the Transportation segment in the market. It is anticipated that increased consumer money and desires for comfort and luxury will drive the expansion of the transportation segment .





”Global Mineral Wool Material Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Product (Glass Wool and Rock Wool), By Application (Building & Blanket, Industrial, Transportation and Others), By Form (Board, Blanket, Panel and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.“ in detail along with the table of contents. https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/mineral-wool-material-market





The Panel segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the Form, the Mineral Wool Material Market is categorized into Board, Blanket, Panel and Others. The Panel segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The widespread demand of the Panel segment is primarily responsible for the market growth. Industrial heating applications such high-temperature panel systems for boilers, precipitators and ducts, H-Bar systems, containers, and industrial ovens use insulating materials in panel form. Panel segment is perfect for usage in hot ducting, metal mesh blankets, boiler walls, cylinder tanks, prefabricated panel systems, towers, and stacks and is anticipated to rise significantly throughout the forecasted period.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size 2030 USD 20.31 Billion CAGR 4.0% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By Form, By Region, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report Coverage Drivers, Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Byucksan, Great Lakes Textiles, ISOVER (Saint Gobain), Johns Manville, Knauf Insulation, National Industrial Co., NTN OOD,

Buy Now Full Report @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1292





Key Insights

The global Mineral Wool Material Market was valued at USD 14.27 Billion in 2021.

The Market is growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2030

The global Mineral Wool Material Market is expected to reach USD 20.31 Billion by 2030

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.





Market Segment

This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2030. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Mineral Wool Material Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Mineral Wool Material Market, By Product

Glass Wool

Rock Wool

Global Mineral Wool Material Market, By Application

Building & Blanket

Industrial

Transportation

Others

Global Mineral Wool Material Market, By Form

Board

Blanket

Panel

Others





North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2021.

The Global Mineral Wool Material Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. The market's rising acceptance drive the demand for Mineral Wool Materials s. Mineral wool resins are used more frequently in residential and commercial construction due to technological advances and materials that provide long-lasting and creative storage solutions.

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





List of Key Market Players:

Byucksan

Great Lakes Textiles

ISOVER (Saint Gobain)

Johns Manville

Knauf Insulation

National Industrial Co.

NTN OOD

Owens Corning

PGF Insulation

Rockwool International AS

Kingspan Group

Rosewool Insulation Refractory Co. Ltd





Key Target Audience

Market Players

Investors

Applications

Government Authorities

Consulting and Research Firm

Venture capitalists

Third-party knowledge providers

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1292





Table of Content

Introduction Objectives of the Study Market Definition Research Scope Research Methodology and Assumptions Executive Summary Premium Insights Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Top Investment Pockets Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application Market Attractiveness Analysis By Form Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region Industry Trends Market Dynamics Market Evaluation Drivers Increasing application Restraints Lack of awareness Opportunities Increase use of mineral wool Challenge Rising need for comfort Global Mineral Wool Material Market Analysis and Projection, By Product Segment Overview Glass Wool Rock Wool Global Mineral Wool Material Market Analysis and Projection, By Application Segment Overview Building & Blanket Industrial Transportation Others Global Mineral Wool Material Market Analysis and Projection, By Form Segment Overview Board Blanket Panel Others Global Mineral Wool Material Market Analysis and Projection, By Regional Analysis Segment Overview North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Asia-Pacific Japan China India South America Brazil Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa Global Mineral Wool Material Market-Competitive Landscape Overview Market Share of Key Players in the Mineral Wool Material Market Global Company Market Share North America Company Market Share Europe Company Market Share APAC Company Market Share Competitive Situations and Trends Coverage Launches and Developments Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements Mergers & Acquisitions Expansions Company Profiles Byucksan Business Overview Company Snapshot Company Market Share Analysis Company Coverage Portfolio Recent Developments SWOT Analysis Great Lakes Textiles Business Overview Company Snapshot Company Market Share Analysis Company Coverage Portfolio Recent Developments SWOT Analysis ISOVER (Saint Gobain) Business Overview Company Snapshot Company Market Share Analysis Company Coverage Portfolio Recent Developments SWOT Analysis Johns Manville Business Overview Company Snapshot Company Market Share Analysis Company Coverage Portfolio Recent Developments SWOT Analysis Knauf Insulation





Get a Details TOC of This Report @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/table-of-contents/mineral-wool-material-market





Market News

In September 2021, In Central Texas, Knauf Insulation, Inc., erected a new fibreglass manufacturing facility. The business will be able to do this to expand production capacity and strengthen its position in the market.

In May 2021, Thermaxx Jackets, Rocky Mountain Construction Wholesale, GLT, NewStar, and Bigham Insulation Supply were all owned by SPI. SPI develops investments in digital platforms and infrastructure to provide services to customers when, how, and where they want them.





Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Global Textile Recycling Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Material (Cotton, Polyester, Wool, Polyamide and Others), By Source (Apparel Waste, Home Furnishing Waste, Automotive Waste and Other), By Process (Mechanical and Chemical) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

Global Mineral Wool Material Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Product (Glass Wool and Rock Wool), By Application (Building & Blanket, Industrial, Transportation and Others), By Form (Board, Blanket, Panel and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

Global Magnetic Materials Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Type (Hard/Permanent, Semi-hard and Soft), By Application (Automotive & Transportation, Electronics, Energy and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030





FAQs are covered of Mineral Wool Material Market

How big is the mineral wool material market?

Who are the key players in the mineral wool material market?

What are the segments in the mineral wool material market?

What are the major factors driving the growth of the mineral wool material market?





About the Spherical Insights

Spherical Insights is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Spherical Insights

Email: sales@sphericalinsights.com

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (US)