Atlanticus Promotes Rosalind Drakeford to Managing Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary

ATLANTA, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) (“Atlanticus,” “the Company”, “we,” “our” or “us”), a financial technology company enabling bank, retail and healthcare partners to offer more inclusive financial services to millions of everyday Americans, today announced the promotion of Rosalind Drakeford to Managing Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary.



Mrs. Drakeford has served as Assistant General Counsel for 23 years and Director of Compliance for ten years. In addition to continuing her responsibilities for the Company’s regulatory and compliance functions in her new role of Chief Compliance Officer, Mrs. Drakeford will now also manage the Company’s legal team as Managing Counsel and assume the title of Corporate Secretary.

“Rosalind has played an instrumental role in developing our robust compliance infrastructure and processes as well as leading our bank partner relationships. Her steadfast approach to ensuring compliance has been paramount to our success. I am excited for Rosalind and look forward to continuing our work together as we expand our efforts to empower better financial outcomes for everyday Americans,” said Jeff Howard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlanticus.

About Atlanticus Holdings Corporation

Empowering Better Financial Outcomes for Everyday Americans

Atlanticus’ technology allows bank, retail, and healthcare partners to offer more inclusive financial services to everyday Americans through the use of proprietary analytics. We apply the experience gained and infrastructure built from servicing over 18 million customers and $27 billion in consumer loans over our 25-year operating history to support lenders that originate a range of consumer loan products. These products include retail and healthcare private label credit and general purpose credit cards marketed through our omnichannel platform, including retail point-of-sale, healthcare point-of-care, direct mail solicitation, internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties. Additionally, through our CAR subsidiary, Atlanticus serves the individual needs of automotive dealers and automotive non-prime financial organizations with multiple financing and service programs.

Contact:

Sarah Richter

Atlanticus@fullyvested.com

