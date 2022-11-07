Steel Wire Market Size is projected to reach USD 163.44 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5 %: Spherical Insights

New York, United States, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global Steel Wire Market Size to grow from USD 100.95 billion in 2021 to USD 163.44 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period. The market for steel wires is predicted to grow as a result of rising demand for high-rise structures as steel is the main building blocks required in high-rise structures.





Key Insights

The North America is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period





The Carbon Steel segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the material, the global Steel Wire Market is categorized into Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel, and Alloy Steel. The Carbon Steel segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. Recyclability, safety when handling, and durability are all advantages of carbon steel wire. These qualities, together with the fact that they are widely used in the construction, railroad, industrial, and other related industries. These factors are expected to help in the growth of the Carbon Steel segment expansion.





The Construction segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the application, the Steel Wire Market is categorized into Automotive, Agriculture, Industrial, Energy, Construction, and Others. The Construction segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. During the forecast period, it is predicted that numerous uses of steel wire-based ropes , cables, strands, and cords in moving machinery, supporting structures, and various applications in the construction industry would contribute to the segment's dominance.





“Global Steel Wire Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Material (Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel), By Application Type (Construction, Automotive, Energy, Industrial, Agriculture and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.” in detail along with the table of contents. https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/steel-wire-market





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size 2030 USD 163.44 Billion CAGR 5.5% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By Material, By Application Type, By Region, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report Coverage Drivers, Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Arcelor Mittal, Bekaert, JFE Steel Holdings, Kobe Steel Limited, LIBERTY Steel Group, Nippon Steel Corporation, Tata Steel Limited, VAN MERKSTEIJN INTERNATIONAL,

Market Segment

This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2030. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Steel Wire Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Steel Wire Market, By Material

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Alloy Steel

Global Steel Wire Market, By Application

Construction

Automotive

Industrial

Agriculture

Energy

Others





Asia- Pacific is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2021.

The Global Steel Wire Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. The presence of raw material suppliers, producers, and end users accounts for the Asia Pacific region's dominance. Manufacturers located in Asia are increasing their output to meet demand from both domestic and foreign markets. North America to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





List of Key Market Players:

Arcelor Mittal

Bekaert

JFE Steel Holdings

Kobe Steel Limited

LIBERTY Steel Group

Nippon Steel Corporation

Tata Steel Limited

VAN MERKSTEIJN INTERNATIONAL

Henan Hengxing Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Huayuan Metal Wire Products Co.Ltd.





Table of Content

Introduction Objectives of the Study Market Definition Research Scope Research Methodology and Assumptions Executive Summary Premium Insights Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Top Investment Pockets Market Attractiveness Analysis By Material Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region Industry Trends Market Dynamics Market Evaluation Drivers Increase investments Restraints Increasing substituents Opportunities Rise in government initiatives Challenge

5.5.1. Maintenance cost

Market News

In October 2021- WTEC, a company based in the United States announced plans to build a new production plant in Chamberino, New Mexico. Steel wire cables made by the company are used in solar and wind energy systems.

In January 2022- A new greenfield steel wire rod mill with a capacity of 580 kilotons will be built in Eemshaven by the Netherlands-based VAN MERKSTEIJN INTERNATIONAL by 2024 at an estimated cost of EUR 300 million (USD 305.4 million).





Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Global Steel Wire Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Material (Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel), By Application Type (Construction, Automotive, Energy, Industrial, Agriculture and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

Global Metal Abrasives Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Material (Steel and Others), By Application (Automotive, Metalworking, Machinery & Equipment, Construction and Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030



Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size, Share & Trends, Covid-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, And Commercial Vehicles), By Aftermarket Type (New Wheel Replacement, And Refurbished Wheel Fitment), By Material Type (Alloy, Steel, And Others), By Product Type (Regular Wheels, And High-Performance Wheels), By Rim Size (13”–15” Inch, 16”–18” Inch, 19”–21” Inch, And Above 21” Inch), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, And Africa), Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2030







FAQs are covered of Steel Wire Market



How big is the steel wire market?

Who are the key players in the steel wire market?

What are the segments in the steel wire market?

What are the major factors driving the growth of the steel wire market?





About the Spherical Insights

Spherical Insights is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.





Contact Us:

Company Name: Spherical Insights

Email: sales@sphericalinsights.com

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (US)