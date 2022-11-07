Killer Burger Appoints Matt Distler to Head of Operations

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Killer Burger, the growing better burger concept offering meticulously crafted, award-winning burgers, today announced it has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Matt Distler as Head of Operations, effective immediately. In this role, Matt will spearhead the company’s strategic operations and oversee the operations team as they continue to focus on delivering the best possible experience to Killer Burger’s loyal guests.



Matt joins Killer Burger with more than 20 years of experience in growing best-in-class teams and a strong understanding of how to enhance successful brands through developing and empowering engaged teams and individuals. An accomplished multi-unit restaurant leader, he most recently served as Director of Operations at Shari’s Management Corporation, before being appointed to Vice President of Shared Services. Prior to this role, he spent over seven years as a Regional Director of Operations at Red Robin. Matt earned his degree in Business Administration and Management from Sacramento City College and is currently based in Camas, Washington.

“We are excited to have Matt join the Killer Burger team,” said John Dikos, Chief Executive Officer of Killer Burger. “A proven leader with deep operational expertise and a passion for empowering teams will be invaluable as we look to continue to expand the business and look for ways to further enhance the experience of our team members and guests in tandem.”

“I am honored to join the leadership team at Killer Burger and look forward to utilizing my experience within the restaurant industry to drive the company’s operations and uphold a frictionless experience for team members and guests alike,” said Matt Distler, Head of Operations at Killer Burger.

Killer Burger has also announced that it has hired ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, to lead its public relations initiatives as the brand looks to elevate its profile and continue its growth momentum.

To learn more about Killer Burger and its franchise opportunities, please visit https://killerburgerfranchising.com/.

About Killer Burger

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Killer Burger is a growing better burger concept with meticulously crafted, award-winning burgers that redefine the true American diner burger to the modern world. With 20 company-owned and franchised locations in the Pacific Northwest, Killer Burger was built on the idea of crafting a burger so good that it defines what a burger should be, with each quality ingredient layered on top of a perfectly-seared patty to make each bite a carefully-engineered experience.

The company has received praise from a number of national and local publications since its inception, including being voted “Best Burger” in Vancouver, Washington’s The Columbian, “Beaverton Best Burger” in 2022 and “Portland’s Best Burger” by readers of Willamette Week in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. Killer Burger continues to expand throughout the Pacific Northwest and the Mountain West through strategic company-owned and franchised growth. To learn more about Killer Burger and its franchise opportunities, visit https://killerburgerfranchising.com/.

Media Contact:

Sadie Flanagan

KillerBurgerPR@icrinc.com

(646) 864-4233