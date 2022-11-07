Season Preview: A Look at What’s Coming to the Cultural Scene in The Palm Beaches

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This winter and spring, travelers seeking outdoor experiences — whether relaxing or adventurous — should seriously consider a visit to The Palm Beaches. Located in tropical South Florida, The Palm Beaches’ world-class gardens, outdoor art exhibitions, and diverse cultural scene may even keep visitors too busy to visit the 47 miles of gorgeous beaches!

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is pleased to share this curated list of outdoor (and a few indoor) programs as a 2022-2023 Season Preview. For more information, please visit palmbeachculture.com/events.

Explore the outdoors in Florida’s Cultural Capital®:

Mounts Botanical Garden (West Palm Beach): Community Build of Patrick Daugherty’s Stickwork : Internationally-acclaimed environmental artist Patrick Dougherty returns to Mounts Botanical Garden to construct the final large-scale Stickwork installation of his illustrious art career. In November, Mounts will host a Community Build with dozens of local volunteers assisting the artist in the construction of this monumental sculpture using 30,000 pounds of live willow branches. The completed Stickwork structure will be on display at the Garden from December 3, 2022, through the end of 2024. Hours are Tuesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets and more information available here. Lisa Waud - Contemporary Botanical Art : Mounts Botanical Garden is excited to introduce a new botanical installation in April 2023 by contemporary artist Lisa Waud. Based in Detroit, Michigan, Waud creates large-scale floral works and botanical public art installations. More information available here.

(West Palm Beach): Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens (West Palm Beach): The Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens presents Abundance of Riches - Luis Montoya & Leslie Ortiz 1972 – 2022 (gallery open November 16 – December 30, gardens open November 16 - June 2023). Held throughout the gardens and the Norton House’s indoor galleries, this exhibition is a retrospective of the dynamic work of West Palm Beach artists Luis Montoya and Leslie Ortiz. It celebrates 50 years of their partnership creating immense and small sculptures, paintings, and works on paper. Their still-life monumental bronze sculptures invite visitors to look again with wonder at everyday objects, including vegetables and fruit. More information available here.

(Boca Raton): The returns to the outdoor Mizner Park Amphitheater, with a celebration of the arts through performances, lectures, film and conversations. Attracting over 15,000 festival goers per year, the festival runs March 3 - 12, 2023. More information available here. Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum (Jupiter): Experience a fun family day on the waterfront at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum for their Family Adventure Day on January 21, 2023. Travel back in time and choose your own adventure with living history, storytelling, games, music, painting, and hands-on activities. The event offers unique and educationally-entertaining ways to explore the museum’s “History Shaped By Nature” with the whole family. More information available here.

(Juno Beach): The nonprofit sea turtle research, rehabilitation and educational institution Loggerhead Marinelife Center will host its on March 18, 2023. Over 10,000 guests are expected at the free event, which focuses on promoting ocean conservation through interactive educational exhibits and marine life, as well as music, art, shopping, games and other family-friendly activities. More information available here. Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens (Delray Beach): The gardens, named Roji-en: Garden of the Drops of Dew, are a 16-acre living exhibit designed as an extension of the museum. Its six distinct gardens are inspired by traditional garden designs and renowned gardens of Japan. Several types of classes are available including The Art of Bonsai , where students learn to artfully trim and train a tree. More information available here.

(West Palm Beach): Realizing architect Lord Norman Foster’s vision for “a museum in a garden,” Norton’s lush subtropical garden exploits South Florida’s subtropical climate and outdoor lifestyle to create an extension of traditional gallery spaces with outdoor sculptures on view by artists including Keith Haring, Antony Gormley, Jenny Holzer, Franz West, Fernand Léger, Paul Manship, Ugo Rondinone, Joel Shapiro, and others. This year, The Norton Museum of Art presents : Photographs from the Nicola Erni Collection, 1930s to Now. This indoor exhibition explores fashion and street style photography through the eyes of Swiss collector and patron Nicola Erni. It is the first time that this comprehensive collection of more than 250 photographs is being presented in a public institution. The exhibition runs through February 12, 2023. More information available here. The Society of The Four Arts (Palm Beach): Stroll through the beautiful sculpture gardens of The Society of The Four Arts 10-acre campus, exploring art outdoors. This winter, The Society of The Four Arts presents Hard Bodies: Contemporary Japanese Lacquer Sculpture. Organized by the Minneapolis Institute of Art, the 33 works by 16 artists in Hard Bodies constitute the first-ever comprehensive exhibition of contemporary Japanese lacquer sculpture. The indoor exhibit runs December 3, 2022 - January 22, 2023. More information available here.

